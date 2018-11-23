A police cordon was put in place at Ailsa Hospital after the attack (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police appeal for dashcam footage over hospital stabbing BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the woman believed to be responsible for stabbing a health worker in a hospital car park. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/police-appeal-for-dashcam-footage-over-hospital-stabbing-37558920.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article37558918.ece/bae95/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_74414c69-fb7c-463e-91be-7c5e3aa5569c_1

Email

Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the woman believed to be responsible for stabbing a health worker in a hospital car park.

Emergency services were called to Ailsa Hospital in North Ayrshire at around 10am on Thursday after the 42-year-old woman was attacked.

The community support worker suffered serious injuries, but has been receiving treatment in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

Officers have now made an appeal for anyone who may have captured footage of the attacker.

Superintendent Brian Shaw said: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Ailsa Hospital in Dalmellington Road, Ayr, anytime between 9.30am and 10.30am yesterday and who may have captured the woman on their vehicle’s dashcam.

“Dalmellington Road is a busy road and there would have been a large volume of vehicles passing during these times.”

No-one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 2ins to 5ft 3ins aged between 30 and 50 years, of slight build and with a pale complexion.

She was wearing a dark woolly hat and a dark jacket.

Police Scotland initially locked down the hospital and surrounding area while searches were carried out but the facility reopened around 1pm.

A woman was arrested on Thursday over what was described as an unrelated matter but police said she was “of interest to the inquiry”.