Police horse attacked by dog ‘inundated with apples and treats’

A police horse that was attacked by a dog in an east London park on Wednesday has been “inundated with apples and treats” from members of the public as he begins his recovery.

Police said the brown male horse, named Urbane, was expected to fully recuperate from several wounds to his front legs, chest and underbelly.

Footage circulated on social media showed a brown dog savaging Urbane while two mounted officers patrolled in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Met Police Taskforce, which includes the force’s mounted branch, said in a statement on Thursday evening: “He is being seen daily by a vet who is making sure he is as comfortable as possible.

“It is believed he will make a full recovery.

“Urbane has been inundated with apples and treats from concerned and kind members of the public.”

The dog was seized by officers and is in police kennels.

The taskforce added Urbane is currently at a police stables outside central London and that the mounted officer riding him was not injured.

In footage of the incident, an officer is heard shouting “get hold of the dog” and Urbane buckles towards the ground as the animal bites his leg and holds on for several seconds.

A crowd of onlookers watch during the attack and one can be heard saying: “This is so bad.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

After a person managed to pull the dog away from Urbane, the officer riding him dismounts and shouts “get that lead on that dog now”.

Earlier on Thursday, the Taskforce posted photos of the horse after the attack which show it sustained several bite wounds to its legs and torso.

In a post on Twitter, a spokesperson said: “We can’t stress enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you can’t recall them or get them under control.

“Huge thanks to members of public who tried to help Urbane.”