Police investigating New IRA charge two men with terrorism offences

The accused are due to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.

Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have charged two men with terrorism offences (Niall Carson/PA)

Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have charged two men with directing terrorism.

The charges also include membership of an outlawed organisation and preparatory acts of terrorism.

A man aged 26 from Lurgan in Co Armagh is also accused of conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The other suspect is a man aged 50 from Londonderry.

Both are due to appear at Laganside Court via video link on Saturday morning.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Barbara Gray said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have charged two men this evening with a wide range of offences under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”

Seven others arrested as part of the operation remain in custody.

The New IRA is opposed to the peace process and has carried out many attacks on police.

There has been a revived security forces focus on the activities of the organisation since the death of journalist Lyra McKee, shot last year while she observed a riot.