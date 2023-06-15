Police name motorcyclist killed in crash

Paul Armstrong died in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

A motorcyclist who died in a crash on a country road has been named by police.

The incident happened near Boreland on the B723 in Dumfries and Galloway at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Paul Armstrong, 41, was travelling among a group of motorcycles when he was involved in a collision.

No other vehicles were involved.

Mr Armstrong, from Newcastle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said investigations are continuing and they urged anyone with information to contact them, quoting incident number 2531 of June 11.