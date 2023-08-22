Police officer denies punching and choking teenage boy at London Tube station

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has denied punching and choking a teenage boy while making an arrest at a west London Tube station.

Pc Kerry Reynolds, 45, from Tadley, Hampshire, is accused of assaulting the 17-year-old after a group of teenagers allegedly pushed through the barriers at Barons Court Tube station on January 17.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The officer is accused of grabbing the teenager by the hood before pushing him against a wall while making an arrest.

Pc Kerry Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the charges (Yui Mok/PA)

He is then alleged to have dragged the boy into an office room, punched him in the face at least twice and put him in a chokehold.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also investigating what happened after BTP received a complaint from a person on behalf of the teenager.

Reynolds, who has been suspended from duty, was granted unconditional bail ahead of a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on September 19.