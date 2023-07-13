Police pay rise of 7% is a step in right direction but falls short – federation

A 7% pay rise for police officers is a ‘step in the right direction’ but does not go far enough, a federation has said (Alamy/PA)

A 7% pay rise for police officers is a “step in the right direction” but does not go far enough, a federation has said.

Officers of all ranks will get extra pay this year, the Government said on Thursday.

The Police Federation, which represents almost 140,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, said there will be “mixed feelings” – claiming the rise does not fully take account of inflation.

Steve Hartshorn, national chairman of the body, said: “That is a step in the right direction but we must not lose sight of the fact that this uplift still fails to take account of the real term cut of 17% officers have suffered since 2000.

“It is important that Government also provides new money for the pay award so that chief officers do not have to cut essential services to the public to fund it.

“Hearing today’s news, I have no doubt that police officers will have mixed feelings – on the one hand, they will be pleased that the pay award was not as bad as some media outlets had speculated, but also disappointed that it doesn’t fully take account of inflation, as they and their families struggle with increased utility, mortgage and food costs.

“We will continue to push for fair pay awards that take full account of inflation and recognise and reward the unique status of police officers; including the introduction of a fair, independent mechanism and negotiation process, so that we can properly sit down with Government and employers to negotiate pay settlements that fully consider the risks and restrictions placed on police officers’ private and professional lives.

“The focus going forward needs to be on pay restoration.”

It comes after the Government accepted the recommendations of the Police Remuneration Review Body.