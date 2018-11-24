BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Handout CCTV images issued by Police Scotland of Liam Smith at McDonalds on Union Street at 12.28pm on Saturday November 17 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police return to key sites in search for missing teenager BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Police searching for missing teenager Liam Smith are returning to the scene of his last confirmed sighting a week on from his disappearance. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/police-return-to-key-sites-in-search-for-missing-teenager-37561114.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article37561112.ece/004ca/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_25fde60a-b7a9-49d6-9861-4ed8bdb28783_1

Email

Police searching for missing teenager Liam Smith are returning to the scene of his last confirmed sighting a week on from his disappearance.

The 16-year-old was seen on CCTV at Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen last Saturday afternoon, before boarding a Stagecoach Bus bound for Banchory around 20 miles away.

It is thought he bought a ticket for Raemoir Road in Banchory, but a passenger has told police they think Liam got off at Crathes.

A week on, officers are returning to Union Square, Crathes and Banchory to speak to people who are regularly in the areas and may have seen the teenager last week.

Concern is growing for the 16-year-old, and on Friday police divers searched the River Dee at Banchory.

Liam, from the city’s Queens Road area of Aberdeen, is described as white, 6ft 4in and slim, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and Nike Air Max trainers, and was carrying a camouflage print North Face bag.

CI Martin Mackay, who has been leading the enquiry to trace missing #Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith, has made a direct appeal to him to let someone know he is safe.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident no. 1302 of Nov 18. pic.twitter.com/hVBWTvL3Ew — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) November 23, 2018

Earlier this week, his mother Alix Smith said: “As each day passes we are becoming more and more desperate to find Liam.

“We are literally clinging to the hope that he is out there somewhere taking shelter.

“Not knowing where Liam is is just so painful for us and we just want to find him safe.”

Chief Inspector Martin Mackay said the force has received around 100 calls with potential information.

He said: “Over the past week we have enlisted the expertise of numerous resources ranging from the Police Scotland helicopter to specialist search advisers and the dog unit, all of which combined give us the best possible chance of finding Liam.

“However there is no denying that this is a challenging enquiry, not helped by the fact Liam does not have access to a mobile phone and that no one knows for sure why he would choose to head in this direction.

“I must highlight the significant support we have received from the public, ranging from people calling in with information and potential sightings of Liam to simply sharing our numerous appeals online. We have taken around 100 calls so far and every single piece of information is being explored.

“I know that many people have offered to assist with searches however we carry out these operations in a highly specialised, methodical way with officers who are trained and experienced. When we open up our searches to the public this will be publicised. “