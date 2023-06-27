Police start second river search in effort to find woman who went missing 17 years ago

Police are returning to a stretch of river for a second time in an effort to locate a woman who disappeared more than 15 years ago.

Malgorzata Wnuczek, a Polish national living in Leicester, disappeared on May 31 2006, aged 27 and has not been seen since.

A 39-year-old man, arrested in Greater Manchester on June 6 on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, remains on bail.

Officers from the East Midlands special operations unit and Polish police are conducting a second search of a section of the River Soar on Tuesday, in an attempt to discover what happened to her, Leicestershire Police said.

Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, the senior investigating officer, said: “As with the original search, we are looking for anything that could help us find out what happened to Malgorzata.

“This includes looking for any personal possessions or, potentially, a body.

“We’ve spoken to a number of people since our appeal earlier this month and I still believe that there are people living in Leicester’s Polish community who know what happened to Malgorzata.

“Her family deserve to know what happened to her and I’d really urge anyone who thinks they have information but has not yet contacted police, to come forward.”

The stretch of river that is being searched, between the bridges in Mill Lane and Upperton Road in Leicester city centre, is around half a mile long and was previously searched using specialist equipment and sniffer dogs on June 6.

Police had previously searched the stretch of the River Soar earlier in June (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Ms Wnuczek, who would now be 44, was last seen catching a bus from her place of work at Peter Jackson Logistics in Sunningdale Road, Leicester, into the city centre.

The last contact she had with her family, who referred to her as Gosia, was via text message two days before she vanished.

An appeal in 2016 failed to yield any conclusions, but Ms Heggs said earlier this month that more than 2,000 potential witnesses have raised more than 2,500 lines of inquiry and more than 100 statements of been taken in the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may help officers can contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or online, quoting incident 362 of June 2.