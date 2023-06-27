Police station closed after ‘Second World War hand grenade’ handed in

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the area (Peter Byrne/PA)

A police station has been closed after what is believed to be a Second World War hand grenade was handed in.

Malinsgate police station in Telford, Shropshire, and the road outside remains closed on Tuesday, with a 50-metre cordon around the building.

West Mercia Police said that the device was handed to the front counter on Tuesday afternoon.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

When approached by the PA news agency, a force spokesperson said the device is believed to be viable but the Explosives Ordnance Disposal is heading to the scene to assess the device and make it safe.

The force has advised people to avoid the area and will provide further updates in due course.