Police unable to finish Nora Quoirin fingerprints test, inquest told

Probe: Nora Quoirin was found dead after vanishing from her room at a holiday resort in Malaysia

A full comparison between the fingerprints of Irish-French teenager Nora Quoirin and those lifted from a window at the Malaysian jungle villa she disappeared from last year could not be completed, an expert has said.

Puwira Jaya Othman, assistant registrar at Bukit Aman's Criminal Registration Centre, told the inquest into Nora's death on Friday that Malaysian police had sought Interpol's help to obtain a full set of the schoolgirl's fingerprint samples because those taken after her body was found had inadequate features.

Puwira Jaya said he had been instructed to analyse four unsolved latent fingerprints lifted from a window at the villa of the Dusun resort where Nora disappeared on August 4 last year.

He said Interpol in Paris had been asked to provide samples of Nora's 10 fingers but gave only two samples - her index and middle finger.

He added that he then performed a comparison based on the samples provided but was unable to obtain proper identification of the latent fingerprints.

"Perhaps if we had obtained all 10 of her fingerprints, there is a possibility that they may belong to Nora," Puwira Jaya said.

He explained that unsolved latent fingerprints were fingerprints left by an unknown person on a surface through deposits of oils or perspiration from a finger.

"After comparing, I found that all the unsolved latent fingerprints do not match those of Nora," he added.

Puwira Jaya also told the inquest that the quality of fingerprints can degrade drastically when exposed to extreme temperatures, whether heat through a fire or if submerged in water over a prolonged period.

His testimony followed previous remarks about Nora's fingerprints by the former Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigations Department chief assistant commissioner Wan Rukman Wan Hassan.

Last month Wan Rukman told coroner Maimoonah Aid that investigators had trouble obtaining usable fingerprint samples from Nora's fingers because they had shrivelled due to exposure to the environment.

Earlier on Friday, another police officer from Bukit Aman, Rabidin Mohd Zin, told the inquest there was no definite lifespan for fingerprints as it was determined by several factors.

"There is no scientific method to determine the age of a fingerprint, but in normal circumstances fingerprints can last from several days to several weeks, depending on the environment," Rabidin said.

He listed perspiration, environment and physical disturbance as factors that could affect the quality of fingerprints. Asked to describe a perfect fingerprint, Rabidin said that in his experience the crease imprint must be clear, regardless of whether it was from a partial or complete fingerprint, to allow for comparison to be performed.

He added that fingerprints left on a surface last longer than those left on a person's body.

He also confirmed several reports he filed which detailed the comparison of four latent fingerprints lifted from the window Nora supposedly exited, provided to him by the investigating officer in his capacity as the assigned fingerprint analyser at the time of the incident last year.

The inquest has reached its halfway point and will resume on November 11, with more than 20 witnesses still to give evidence, including Nora's parents, Sebastien and Meabh.

The couple believe that their daughter, who was vulnerable, had special needs and would not go outside her front door alone, could not have reached the spot where her body was eventually discovered.