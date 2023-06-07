Police will apologise over coronation arrests if officers made mistakes

The Metropolitan Police will apologise to those wrongly arrested during the coronation if it is found officers made mistakes, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe has said (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Metropolitan Police will apologise to those wrongly arrested during the coronation if it is found officers made mistakes.

A review is being carried out of the massive security operation which included the arrest of six anti-monarchy protesters and three charity volunteers who were all later released without charge.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday: “We want to understand the detail of what happened, and those individual arrests and the circumstances surrounding them will be fully explored in our debrief process.

“If we’ve got things wrong, we will apologise to individuals affected and we’ll work through that.

“But also we trust our officers to make decisions on the ground, often with the circumstances they face and on the basis of information and intelligence available to them.

“They will make inquiries to validate the information they hold but also they will sometimes need to make very fast time decisions to ensure that they’re carrying out their duties to ensure the safety and security of an event.”

She and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan defended the quality of “intelligence” that led to the arrests.

Six members of anti-monarchy organisation Republic were arrested on suspicion of going equipped to lock on – something some protesters do to make them more difficult to move from sites – because they had luggage straps to secure placards in their lorry.

Three volunteers for women’s safety scheme Night Stars were also arrested in possession of rape alarms, which they carry to give out as part of anti-spiking kits.

Ms Rolfe said: “The way that we work and we operate is that we have to respond swiftly to a developing intelligence picture and it may not always be feasible or practical to ensure evidence before an arrest is made.”

Mr Adelekan told the London Assembly committee: “The intelligence was significant enough and worried us enough that senior colleagues were briefed late on the Friday night into the Saturday, and I suggest that senior political colleagues were briefed on some of the details of the intelligence.”

He said officers were “deeply concerned” for the safety of the public lining the procession route and that they had worked through the night before the coronation.

He added that the fact that protesters managed to get on to the procession route for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parade had increased concerns around the coronation.