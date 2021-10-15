Politicians pay tribute to Sir David Amess after ‘frightening’ stabbing incident

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder Prime Minister Boris Johnson described MP as ‘kind’ and ‘gentle’

Armed police officers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed

Politicians from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have paid tribute after the death of Sir David Amess MP.

The 69-year-old was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea with a 25-year-old man arrested at the scene by police on suspicion of murder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir David was “one of the kindest, nicest most gentle people in politics”.

Northern Ireland’s First and deputy First Ministers both expressed their condolences to the MP’s family and described the sense of “shock” that has engulfed the UK.

First Minister Paul Givan said the “repercussions” of the “brutal” attack will “resonate with us all”.

“More than this, Sir David was a husband, father and colleague – and it is those closest to him who will feel this loss most profoundly,” Mr Givan said.

"My immediate thoughts are with Sir David’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Armed police officers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “I was deeply shocked to learn of the death of David Amess in the most tragic of circumstances.

"No public representative should face attack when carrying out their duties on behalf of their constituents.

“My thoughts and prayers, first and foremost, are with David’s family and friends at this awful time.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Sir David Amess following his brutal murder.

He said: “Our prayers are with those closest to David. This is shocking and horrendous.

“Sir David Amess has been a long-standing friend to me personally but also to the Union. “More than many in Westminster, he took a keen interest in Northern Ireland and its people. He always wanted to see the country moving forward,” he added.

“Such a brutal attack must be condemned and is a reminder of the dangers which still face people in public office.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the murder was “shocking beyond words”.

"He left home this morning to meet constituents and do his best for his local community,” added Mr Eastwood.

"To suffer a brutal attack like this in the line of public service is absolutely horrendous.”

He added: "Political leaders will be united across party lines today following this terrible news.

“My thoughts are with David’s family, friends and colleagues at such a difficult time.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the news of the murder has “horrified everyone across the United Kingdom”.

"The tributes being paid to him from across all political parties demonstrate a huge level of respect for a thoroughly decent, hard-working constituency MP,” added Mr Beattie.

"It`s an absolute tragedy that he lost his life doing the job he loved while serving his constituents.”

MP for South Down, Chris Hazzard said: “this is horrible news, and my thoughts are with David Amess’ family and colleagues at this terrible time.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long added that the news was “beyond awful” and described the MP as a “gentleman” who had a passion for animal welfare.

“Thoughts with his family, colleagues and constituents,” she added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Attacks on MPs are an attack on democracy and we all need to stand together against them.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath also from South Down has said his “heart goes out to the family” of the Southend MP who was stabbed during a meeting with a constituent.

“Most politicians meet with constituents each week in such clinics. Frightening that this could happen,” Mr McGrath tweeted.

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken said it was “horrific news”, adding “all of our thoughts and prayers are for David and with his family and friends”.

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson added: “David Amess was a true gentleman - kind, fun and loyal. He was serving his constituents faithfully to the end.

"His appalling murder reverberates across the political spectrum and society. Now isn't the time for political points but collectively, we deserve better than this.”

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster was broadcasting live on GB News as the news broke.

In a series of posts on social media, the former First Minister said: “What an awful afternoon. I arrived at work today buzzing about the stories we had planned as a team and ended up anchoring the news of the tragic and horrific murder of an elder statesmen- Sir David Amess MP.

“It’s too early to get into what happens next- there will be plenty of time for that - now I personally as a former politician and believer in democracy want to say how very sorry I am that this has happened and to send my thoughts and prayers to Sir David’s family, friends and political colleagues.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Sir David's death has shocked the nation.

"The news will prompt many memories for people across Northern Ireland not least of how Rev Robert Bradford was murdered while serving his constituents," he said.

"I trust the family of Sir David will draw comfort from the knowledge that they will be remembered in the prayers of countless people this evening."

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she was “horrified” to hear the news.

She added her “thoughts and prayers” were with the man’s family and friends.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said he knew the MP from his days as a councillor in Essex.

"One of life’s truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” Mr Lewis added.

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said: “What a shocking and tragic incident. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with family, friends and political colleagues of Sir David Amess MP.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar added: “Shocked and saddened to hear about this.

"My sincere condolences to David Amess’s family, friends, constituents and colleagues. Nobody anywhere, including in politics or public service, should have to fear for their safety while doing their work.”