Politicians rapped over jumping queue to see Queen lying in state

Politicians have faced criticism for being permitted to skip the miles-long queue to see the Queen lying in state.

MPs across the UK have been offered four extra tickets to visit Westminster Hall.

It allows their guests to bypass the queue, which was temporarily paused on Friday due to overwhelming demand.

Most Parliamentary staff can avoid the line and bring one guest. But people who work directly for MPs and peers, such as parliamentary researchers, cannot.

They and people employed by contractors in Parliament — such as cleaners, security guards and caterers — must queue with the public to attend the lying in state.

It has led to accusations from the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union that they are being treated as “second class citizens”.

The Assembly is offering to arrange travel for MLAs travelling to London to see the Queen lying in state. It said spaces would be allocated to parties and travel arrangements for MLAs would be on a delegation basis on each occasion.

A video shared on social media appeared to show DUP representatives joining the queue.

Posting on Twitter, DUP MLA for Foyle Gary Middleton said: “This afternoon it was the honour of my life to attend the Lying in State of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to pay respect on behalf of the people of Londonderry.

“Her Majesty was loved and respected across the world. We have been blessed to have her as our Queen.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart shared a video on Facebook visiting with her young son. She said: “A very solemn, reflective experience seeing the display of grief and respect as people filed passed the coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“It was an honour to be there as your MP, representing Upper Bann. People from all walks of life, all faiths and backgrounds queuing for hours to walk past and bow or curtsy. A Queen who will never be surpassed.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, UUP leader Doug Beattie and Alliance MP Stephen Farry all attended the official lying in state ceremony in Westminster Hall on Wednesday following the procession from Buckingham Palace

TUV leader Jim Allister has not visited Westminster Hall, while the party’s press officer was in London on Saturday and travelled to Buckingham Palace for the proclamation where he queued with members of the public before going to Green Park to lay a floral tribute on behalf of his TUV branch.