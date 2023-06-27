Possible personality disorder should not stop Rossi extradition, court told

A personality disorder should not hinder rape suspect Nicholas Rossi’s extradition to the US, a psychiatrist has determined.

Dr Kunal Choudhary assessed Rossi via video link last month and said he found “no evidence of acute mental illness” when he spoke to the US fugitive.

It has been alleged that Rossi faked his own death in 2020 and fled from the US to the UK to evade prosecution.

He claims to be an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight but a court ruled last year that he is Nicholas Rossi.

Nicholas Rossi leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court after his extradition hearing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The psychiatrist told an extradition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court that Rossi did show symptoms of a personality disorder due to consistent disagreement with mental health professionals, but he could not make a formal diagnosis based on the one meeting they had.

Rossi, who is facing allegations of rape in the US, appeared at court more than four hours late due to transport issues from HMP Edinburgh.

He appeared in court wearing what appeared to be a black legal gown, but when quizzed about his appearance by Sheriff Norman McFadyen, his defence lawyer, Mungo Bovey KC, said Rossi was wearing a bekishe, a type of frock coat worn by Orthodox Jewish men.

Rossi has converted to Judaism while in prison.

Nicholas Rossi’s wife Miranda Knight leaves the court after the hearing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dr Choudhary said Rossi presented as “pleasant and engaging” throughout his assessment but could, at times, be tearful, particularly when talking about being away from his wife, Miranda.

The psychiatrist also said that Rossi could undergo treatment in the US and it was unlikely that staying in the UK for treatment would benefit him.

He also said that Rossi was unable to give him a full picture about his early life, education or work history.

There was also an attempt to close the court to the public and the media, with Mr Bovey saying that “sensitive information” regarding Rossi’s mental health was being discussed.

Sheriff McFadyen said: “I am not satisfied it would be appropriate for me to accept such an order,” and that it was “not common at all” to restrict media access to the court.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheriff McFadyen ruled the hearing could not be discharged.

Rossi’s team made a submission that he was not brought before a sheriff in the appropriate time frame and claimed he did not receive an important National Crime Agency document alongside the Interpol red notice he was served.

Rossi was arrested and detained, while he was being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, in December 2021, in connection with an alleged rape in Utah.

The hearing continues.