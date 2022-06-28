Posties to be balloted for ‘biggest’ strike of summer over pay deal

Potential disruption to the postal service could take place this summer with 115,000 workers balloted for strike action.

According to the Communication Workers Union (CWU) which represents workers, ballots have been sent to posties on Tuesday and the union confirmed any action would also impact in Northern Ireland.

The CWU said the ballot was a result of pay demands, as they called on Royal Mail to negotiate a “straight, no-strings pay increase for employees” and rejected a 2% pay rise.

They claimed such a rise would represent a “dramatic real-terms wage cut” and warned industrial action could be the “biggest” this summer.

Earlier this month Unite the Union confirmed managers at Royal Mail were also being balloted for industrial action.

Unite said their action was related to unpaid overtime and cited a survey of 1,000 of its Royal Mail manager members which showed they are giving the company almost 8,000 “free” hours every week.

Around 2,400 managers are being balloted for strikes and other forms of industrial action, with the result due at the end of this month.

A spokesperson for the CWU said: “Britain’s postal workers are being forced into accepting a massive pay cut by the same people they have generated incredible profits for.

“Our members are going to food banks while bosses reward themselves with advance bonuses.

“It is an unjust, unsustainable way to treat people.

“We have no doubt that workers will defy this despicable treatment, stand up for themselves and vote to begin the biggest strike of this summer.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We believe there are no grounds for industrial action. We offered a deal worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years, which was rejected by the CWU.

“We need to reach an agreement on the changes required to ensure Royal Mail can grow and remain competitive in a fast-moving industry, securing jobs for the future and retaining our place as the industry leader on pay and terms and conditions.”