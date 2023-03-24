Premier League player on bail amid rape probe faces third sex offence allegation

Police said that the man was interviewed last month under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in Barnet in February 2022 — © Peter Byrne

A Premier League footballer who was arrested on suspicion of rape is being investigated for a third sexual offence.

The player, who has not been named, was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 last year over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

In a statement last July, the Metropolitan Police said “no further action” would be taken in relation to the June 2021 offence because the relevant legislation had not yet come into effect at the time it was said to have occurred.

However, on Thursday police said that the man was interviewed last month under caution for a sexual offence alleged to have taken place in Barnet in February 2022.

In a statement the Met Police said: “This relates to a third victim and was reported to police in July 2022.”

The 29-year-old denies the allegations.

His bail has been extended, police added.