President Biden branded no more than ‘interested observer’ to Northern Ireland Brexit talks

President Joe Biden has been warned to stay out of Northern Ireland Brexit talks, as he was branded no more than an “interested observer” by Lord Frost.

The UK Brexit Minister said the issue of the NI Protocol and the wider border question was “for us to decide and sort out with the EU as we wish”.

When asked what role the US President could play in the talks between the EU and UK, Lord Frost responded: “Outsiders are kind of interested observers, but not more than that.”

"I think every country around the world that takes an interest thinks the Belfast agreement is something very important and very worth protecting and we agree with the Americans on that as has been said many times,” he added.

"The more the context can be made helpful in support of what we're trying to do to sustain the peace process at a time that's being undermined the better. But I think, ultimately, is for us to decide and sort out with the EU as we wish, and nobody would expect anything different really I think."

Lord Frost made the comments during an event at the Tory conference in Manchester on Monday.

He was responding to an intervention by Mr Biden last month, when the President warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to renege on treaties preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

At the time the President warned that the US had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" on the peace process.

At the weekend, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said the government believe the “conditions have been met” to trigger Article 16 as part of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The post-Brexit trading agreement is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland.

It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow certain EU rules on goods, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists.

Article 16 has been described as an “emergency brake” which allows either side to take unilateral action if the protocol is causing “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist”, or diversion of trade.

The suspension of key parts of the Brexit treaty with the triggering of Article 16 could potentially see a hard border emerge.

On 22 September Mr Biden told media at the White House during a UK visit that that he felt "very strongly" about the issue.

"We spent an enormous amount of time and effort, the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made," he told the media.

"I would not at all like to see, nor I might add would many of my Republican colleagues like to see, a change in the Irish accords, the end result having a closed border in Ireland."

During his remarks at the fringe event in Manchester, Lord Frost told those attending that the UK “cannot wait for ever” for a response from the EU to calls for renegotiation.

“Without an agreed solution soon, we will need to act, using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism, to address the impact the protocol is having on Northern Ireland,” he said.

“That may in the end be the only way to protect our country – our people, our trade, our territorial integrity, the peace process, and the benefits of this great UK of which we are all part.”

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in July: “We will not agree to a renegotiation of the protocol. Respecting international legal obligations is of paramount importance.” The EU position is yet to shift on the issue.

Asked about Lord Frost's speech, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Monday: "You will not be surprised to hear that we do not comment on the sayings or the statements of our partners or any stakeholders, whatever nature they have and however lyrical or aggressive they may be. We are not going to depart from that position in these specific circumstances at all."