Press watchdog probes two complaints over Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan article

The press watchdog will investigate two complaints against Jeremy Clarkson over a heavily-criticised column in which he said he “hated” the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level”.

The Sun article in December sparked more than 25,000 complaints to Ipso.

Clarkson told readers: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and thrown lumps of excrement at her.”

Ipso said it would take forward two complaints brought by equality charity The Fawcett Society and The Wilde Foundation.

They had alleged the piece broke the news industry’s code of standards around accuracy, harassment and discrimination.

“We will make public the outcome of this investigation through our website and on our social media channels when it is concluded,” said Ipso.

Both Clarkson and The Sun have previously apologised for the offence caused by the piece.

The presenter said he had emailed Prince Harry and Meghan on Christmas Day to apologise.

He said he had not read what he’d written properly before sending it and realised the next day he had “completely messed up”.

He added: “You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

But a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan rejected the apology.

“While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny,” they said at the time.

“Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste.”

The spokesperson added that the apology had only been addressed to Prince Harry and not Meghan.

