Prince Harry says he was suffering from ‘penile frostbite’ during William and Kate’s wedding

Prince Harry has revealed that he was suffering from a frostbitten penis during William and Kate’s wedding.

The Duke of Sussex said this in his new autobiography Spare, which has leaked ahead of its release in the UK next week (10 January).

In it, Harry describes his painful experience with frostbite following a 200-mile expedition to the North Pole in March 2011.

He said that the frostbite affected his ears, cheeks and “todger”.

During the trip, the Duke of Sussex was joined by four ex-servicemen who fought in Afghanistan, reports Page Six.

In his book, Harry explains that while standing by Prince William’s side during his wedding in April 2011, he was still recovering from his injuries.

Describing the after-effects of the expedition on his body, Harry wrote: “While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day.”

Following the wedding, Harry says that he went to the doctor after using Elizabeth Arden cream, Page Six reports.

Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the wedding of Prince William and Kate. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the memoir, Harry reveals that he was circumcised as a baby, despite numerous reports detailing that he wasn’t.

The Duke of Sussex recalled that the question of whether he and his brother William were circumcised “was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity”.

He writes in the memoir, “There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised.”

“Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby.”

Harry’s memoir accidentally became available for sale at bookstores in Spain on Thursday (5 January), five days before the official date of publication.

In it, Harry compared meeting the Queen Consort for the first time to getting an “injection” and revealed that he killed 25 people during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Harry also claims his brother William physically attacked him in 2019 following a disagreement over his wife Meghan, and admits to doing cocaine when he was 17 so that he could “feel different”.