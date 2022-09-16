Prince Harry set to wear military uniform after all as Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren hold coffin vigil

The Duke of Sussex (second left) alongside the Prince of Wales (left) during Wednesday's ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. Pic: Vadim Ghirda/PA Wire

Prince Harry will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil with his cousins beside Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Saturday, royal sources have suggested.

The Duke of Sussex has worn civilian dress at all official events following the death of his grandmother, since he is no longer a working royal.

The 38-year-old was dressed in a morning suit on Wednesday as he walked behind the late monarch’s coffin with his relatives, most of whom wore military uniform.

The restriction prompted outrage from some commentators, who noted that the prince had served in the army for a decade and had completed two tours in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Prince William’s younger brother sought to quell such criticism by saying everyone’s focus should be on his grandmother’s life rather than on what he was wearing.

“[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” his spokesperson said.

Now, it seems that royal officials have had a change of heart.

“Common sense has prevailed,” a royal source told The Daily Mirror.

“It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.”

Harry will reportedly be joined at Saturday’s vigil by his brother, the Prince of Wales, and the Queen’s six other grandchildren.

Reports suggest that an exception has also been made for Prince Andrew, who, as a non-working royal, has also not been permitted to wear military uniform. The disgraced brother of King Charles III will be allowed to do so on Friday as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen.