Prince Harry will attend King’s coronation without Meghan

The Duke of Sussex will attend the King's coronation alone.

Prince Harry will attend the historic ceremony next month but Meghan will remain in California with their two children.

In a statement Buckingham Palace said it is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The couple’s attendance has been the source of speculation since the fall-out from Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare which was published in January.

King Charles III’s second son criticised his father’s parenting, accused his brother – and heir to the throne – William of physically attacking him and branded his stepmother Camilla “dangerous”.

The couple have been critical of the Royal family and the monarchy ever since they stepped down as working royals three years ago and told their story in a Netflix documentary which followed an explosive televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

They have recently been asked to vacate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in a move sanctioned by the King.

May 6 is also Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.