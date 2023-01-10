Prince Harry’s Irish driver told he would be ‘hunted down’ if he exposed re-enactment of Diana’s fatal journey in Paris

Harry’s other Irish nod in the controversial book centres on his brother William’s wedding to Kate Middleton

It was during his trip to the 2007 Rugby World Cup in Paris that Harry asked his driver to take him to the tunnel where his mother had crashed. (Photo by Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Prince Harry has revealed an Irishman who he asked to drive him through the same tunnel in Paris where his mother was killed was told if he opened his mouth about the re-enactment he would be “hunted down”.

The royal also reveals the Irishman was supplied to him by the organisers of the rugby World Cup in France in 2007.

The further elaboration on his infamous tunnel re-enactment emerges in his new autobiography Spare.

It is just one of two obvious references to Ireland in the tome, with his and wife Meghan’s visit there in July 2018, their first official visit overseas, seemingly overlooked.

His other Irish nod in the controversial book centres on his brother William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.

Harry recalls that when the pair met up on the morning of the wedding in 2011 the younger brother noticed that ‘Willy’ — as he calls him — did not seem in good humour.

“He was wearing the bright red uniform of the Irish Guards, not his Household Calvary frock uniform,” he recollects.

“I wondered if that was the matter. He’s asked Granny (the Queen) if he could wear the Household Calvary kit and she’d turned him down.

“As the heir, he must wear the Number One Ceremonial, she decreed.

“Willy was glum at having so little say in what he wore to get married, as having his autonomy taken from him on such an occasion.

“He told me several times he felt frustrated.”

Harry explained how he had tried to calm William down.

“I assured him that he looked bloody smart in the Harp of Ireland, with the Crown Imperial and the forage cap with the regimental motto: ‘Quis Separabit? Who shall separate us?’.

“It still didn’t seem to make an impression.”

Harry elaborates further in the book on what he told ITV reporter Tom Bradby on Sunday night, in an interview that referenced the Irish driver who brought him through the same tunnel his mother died.

The prince was in Paris for the semi-final of the rugby World Cup in 2007, and a city he had never visited before.

“The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked if he knew the tunnel where my mother….,” he drifts off, not going into detail about her tragic death there in August 1997.

He adds: “I watched his eyes in the rear-view growing large. He was Irish, with a kindly open face, and I could easily discern his thoughts: ‘What the feck? I didn’t sign on for this’.”

Harry remembers telling the Irishman the tunnel was called Pont de l’Alma, and he said he knew it.

“I want to go through it’,” Harry told him, to which he replied : “You want to go through the tunnel?”.

The driver eventually agreed to do as he was asked.

The royal insisted his driver go at a speed of “65 miles per hour”, to which he clarified: “The exact speed Mummy’s car had supposedly been driving, according to police, at the time of the crash. Not 120 miles per hour, as the press originally reported.”

Harry reveals that his bodyguard ‘Billy the Rock’ warned the driver that if he ever told “another human that we’d asked him to do this, we’d find him and there would be hell to pay”.

He maintains the bump in the tunnel where his mother’s car went off course was “nothing, we barely felt it”.

He asked the driver to go through the tunnel a second time again.

“I’d always imagined the tunnel as some dangerous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, no-frills tunnel,” he stresses.

“No reason anyone should ever die inside it.”