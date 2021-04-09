Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh dead aged 99: Northern Ireland mourns

Northern Ireland political leaders have expressed their sadness at the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving royal consort in British History.

Renowned for his witty one-liners and off-the-cuff remarks, the 99-year-old was engaged in Royal duties for more than half a century prior to stepping down almost four years ago.

Announcing his passing Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the nation's thoughts were with the Queen and the Royal family.

First Minister Arlene Foster led Northern Ireland tributes and offered her condolences to the Queen and the royal family.

She said the death carried a sadness that would go across Northern Ireland and the world.

"He had a strong interest in Northern Ireland," she said talking of the times she had met the Duke.

"He had a profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people, who found theie purpose, passion and place in the world through the Duke of Edinburgh awards.

"This inspiration programme is just one example of the many charities and voluntary organisations in which he was involved up to his retirement at the age of 96."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill also extended her sincere sympathies to the Queen and the Royal family.

“Over the past two decades there have been significant interventions by the British Royal family to assist in the building of relationships between Britain and Ireland," she said.

“It is appropriate that this contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation is rightly recognised.

“To all those of a unionist tradition and of British identity - those who value and cherish the Royal family - I wish to acknowledge the sense of loss felt.”

Sinn Fein party president Mary Lou McDonald added: "Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis (may his holy soul be on the right side of God).

Lord Mayor of Belfast Alderman Frank McCoubrey expressed his "enormous sadness" at the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Alderman McCoubrey said: “My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen who has lost not only a loving husband, but a faithful consort who has remained by her side for more than 70 years, supporting Her Majesty in her royal duties.

“Theirs has been a partnership both strong and enduring, sharing in the nation’s triumphs and adversities along the way.

“While the Queen may be a public figure and the head of the monarchy, she is also a wife, a mother and grandmother, and this is a deeply personal loss for her, their children, grandchildren and great-children, and indeed the entire Royal family circle.

“As a city, we send our condolences to Her Majesty at this time, and trust that she will buoyed by the outpouring of love and support that the nation has expressed at this time of great sadness.”

UUP Steve Aiken said it was an extremely sad day.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.

“This is an extremely sad day in the life of our nation which will be reflected in Northern Ireland. Prince Philip will be fondly remembered as someone who dedicated his life to service and was a constant companion by the side of Her Majesty The Queen.

“He demonstrated his bravery in the Royal Navy during the Second World War when he was mentioned in dispatches and he continued that life of service as consort to The Queen, to whom he was a source of immense strength and support. He will also be remembered for his charitable work and in particular for the transformative work of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme which had such a positive impact on so many young people`s lives across the United Kingdom and beyond.

“He will be sadly missed.”

It is important we recognise the work HRH Prince Philip carried out, not only in support of Her Majesty The Queen, but also in service to the country and Commonwealth. Naomi Long

Alliance Leader Naomi Long MLA also offered her thoughts and condolences to the royal family.

“My condolences in particular go to Her Majesty The Queen, who has lost her husband and constant companion and support of more than 70 years," she said.

"No matter your role or how public your life is, that is a devastating thing to experience.

“It is important we recognise the work HRH Prince Philip carried out, not only in support of Her Majesty The Queen, but also in service to the country and Commonwealth, and vitally with young people in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Scheme, which encouraged millions of young people across the globe to focus on self development and public service. That will be his lasting legacy.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “My sympathies are with Queen Elizabeth and her family today following the death of a loved husband, father and grandfather. This is an immensely difficult time for them, compounded by the restrictions which have made saying goodbye so difficult for people and families across our islands.

“I also send my sincere condolences to people in communities across Northern Ireland who feel a special connection and affinity with Prince Phillip and the royal family. Over the last year we have lost people who we respect, cherish and admire. We understand your pain and feel the weight of your loss today.

“The people of these islands are joined together by our common history and shared experiences of historic conflict. Phillip and his family were directly affected by the conflict on this island and between these islands. I want to acknowledge the role that he played alongside Queen Elizabeth in building relationships and promoting reconciliation, most visibly during their recent visit to Ireland. He had a part to play in sustaining the new bond of shared endeavour across these islands.

“This will be a difficult moment for many in our community. It is important that we all respect that and continue to work together to heal the divisions of our past and build a more united community.”

Prince Philip was born in Corfu on 10 June 1921, the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

At 18 months old, the young Prince Philip and his family had to leave Greece after the country became politically unstable and his uncle, the King of Greece, Constantine I, was forced to abdicate.

Fearing for the family's safety, King George V ordered a Royal Navy ship to collect them and the young Prince was carried to safety in a cot made from an orange box.

During the First World War, Philip's grandfather Prince Louis of Battenberg, changed the family's name to Mountbatten. Prince Phillip adopted this name when he also became a naturalised British subject and renounced his Royal title in order to marry the future Queen, Princess Elizabeth.

Prince Philip joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and was subsequently promoted to sub-lieutenant, First Lieutenant and later Commander.

His naval career came to an end on the death of his father-in-law, King George VI in 1952.

In July 1947 the engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced. Four months later, on 20 November, they were married in Westminster Abbey.

Upon his marriage Prince Phillip was bestowed with the titles Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

The Queen and Prince Philip had four children. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales was born in 1948 and Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, was born two years later. After ascending the throne, the couple had two further children: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, born in 1960 and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, born in 1964.

During his lifetime, Prince Philip was particularly interested in science, industry, engineering, environmental and conservation issues.

The Duke was also a keen sportsman and enjoyed polo, carriage driving and sailing. He was also a qualified pilot and was the first member of the Royal family ever to fly out of Buckingham Palace Garden in a helicopter.

Prince Philip had suffered a number of ailments over the years, including being treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire in December 2011 and a bladder infection in June 2012 forcing him to miss the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Exploratory surgery on his abdomen followed in June 2013 and he began to use hearing aids by 2014, aged 93.

He later pulled out of a Battle of Jutland anniversary event in June 2016 citing a minor ailment which was followed soon after by his retirement from public duty in 2017.