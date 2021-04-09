Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh has died, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Philip, 99, was the longest-serving consort in British history.

The duke and the Queen were married for more than 70 years and Philip dedicated decades of his life to royal duty, serving the nation at the monarch's side.

He officially retired from public engagements in the summer of 2017.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Palace said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The death of the duke comes in the midst of the worst public health crisis for generations as the UK and countries around the globe reel from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has also taken place in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell Oprah interview which left the monarchy in crisis after Meghan accused an unnamed royal of racism and the institution of failing to help her when she was suicidal.

The Queen and Prince Philip at the Giant’s Causeway

File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony. The Duke will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness as Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2012

The royals enjoy the view on board the steam train from Coleraine to Bellarena

The Queen's visit to Northern Ireland: August 1961. Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth. Visit

Philip had returned to Windsor Castle on March 16 to be reunited with the Queen after spending a month in hospital - his longest ever stay.

He initially received care for an infection but then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

The duke had looked gaunt as he was driven away from King Edward VII's Hospital in central London, having been pushed in a wheelchair to the waiting car.

Philip - father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - was just two months away from his 100th birthday in June.

He spent much of the Covid-19 crisis staying with the Queen at Windsor in HMS Bubble - the nickname given to the couple's reduced household of devoted staff during lockdown.