Prince Philip funeral plans - Operation Forth Bridge - will be affected by Covid crisis

File photo dated 11/06/16 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, after they attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate their daughter Princess Charlotte's second birthday on Tuesday. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday April 30, 2017. William and Kate are likely to stage a birthday party for the youngster, who was born on May 2, 2015, at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall. See PA story ROYAL Charlotte. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC),(2R) watches a demonstration of self-retracting bails during his vist to open the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Arthur EdwardsARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

File photo dated 12/06/16 of the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 02/07/16 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 20/11/14 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 04/04/17 of Kylie Minogue with the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 28/11/16 of the Duke of Edinburgh

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 06, 2015 shows Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arriving ahead of the racing on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival in Surrey, southern England.

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), unveils a plaque during the opening ceremony of the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Arthur EdwardsARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images

File photo dated 12/06/16 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip are shown pictures from a previous visit by the Queen in the 1960's by Mayor of North Down Alderman Leslie Cree at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club in Bangor this afternoon (Thursday) as part of her visit to Northern Ireland.Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrisons

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 26: Queen Elizabeth II receives floral posies from wellwishers as she and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Macartin's Cathedral on June 26, 2012 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, on a Diamond Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland, are due to meet with former IRA leader and NI's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet guests during a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the Lyric Theatre on June 27,2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Queen shook hands with Northern Ireland's deputy first minister and former IRA commander Martin McGuinness for the first time when they met inside the theatre. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Hillsborough Castle before attending a Garden Party on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo M T Hurson /Harrison Photography via Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 23: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Hillsborough Castle on June 23, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the Titanic Building with Queen Elizabeth II on Day 2 of their visit to Northern Ireland on June 27, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 23: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are met by David Lindsay, Lord Lieutenant of County Down (L) as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle on June 23, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II during a wreath laying ceremony marking the centenary of the First World War at Coleraine Town Hall on day three of the Royal visit to Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 25: In this handout image provided by Harrison Photography, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talk to Antiques Roadshow experts Hilary Kay, John Axford and Paul Atterbury at Hillsborough castle on June 25, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo byAaron McCracken/Harrison Photography via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh carry a wreath during a service at the war memorial on June 25, 2014 in Coleraine. Pic Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by Michael Day (CEO of Historic Royal Palaces) upon their arrival to Hillsborough Castle on June 27, 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Carrie Davenport/Getty Images)

Dean Kenneth Hall accompanies the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Lord Anthony Hamilton during the 2012 Royal visit to Enniskillen

© Press Eye Ltd Northern Ireland- 24th June 2014 Mandatory Credit - Kevin Scott / Presseye Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit the Curmlin Road Jail in North Belfast Pictured: Prince Philip waves to Royalists at the Crumlin Road Jail Picture - Kevin Scott / Presseye

John Harrison/Harrison Photography HRH The Duke of Edinburgh meeting Tina Thompson the Widow of the late John Thompson QC who died following a tragic accident at sea while taking part in the 2007 Atlantic Race for Cursers. The meeting took place in the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office at an event hosted by friends of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.Photo John Harrison.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 27-06-2012: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were at Stormont to mark her Diamond Jubilee. About 20,000 gathered in the grounds of Northern Ireland's seat of government to celebrate the monarch's 60-year reign. The Queen and Prince Philip were driven through the estate in an open-topped vehicle, on the second day of her Jubilee tour in Northern Ireland. A young boy pictured presenting the Queen with a posy during her visit. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

Pacemaker Press 26/6/2012 The Queen and Prince Philip are welcomed by thousands of People in Enniskillen during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. The Queen has met relatives of the victims of an IRA bombing in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 25 years ago , She will visit Belfast on Wednesdays and meet with deputy first minister Martin McGuinness Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip,Duke of Edinburgh admire a gift held by Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson and watched by Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness during a visit to the Lyric Theatre on June 27, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. During the Queen's two day visit to Northern Ireland she held a hugely significant meeting with former IRA commander and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness at the Lyric Theatre today. The Queen will also visit the newly opened Titanic Museum and the town of Enniskillen. (Photo by Paul Faith - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast 1/5/07 Picture by Justin Kernoghan The Queen meeting guests at a Garden Party in the grounds of Coleraine University on her visit Northern Ireland this afternoon. The Queen and Prince Philip attended a garden party, at the University of Ulster in Coleraine - hosted by Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain. It was being held in recognition of the work of the community and voluntary sector.

QUEEN ELIZABETH VISIT TO COLERAINE, CO-DERRY, NI, 25-6-14 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are welcomed to Coleraine in Co-Derry on Wednesday as guests of the Royal British Legion. Both laid a poppy wreath at the War Memorial honouring the First World War dead. Thousands of people packed into the town centre for a glimpse of the Royals during their third day of engagements in Northern Ireland. Picture Margaret McLaughlin ©

The royals enjoy the view on board the steam train from Coleraine to Bellarena

The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness as Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2012

File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony.

The coronavirus pandemic will have a major impact on the carefully laid plans for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

With restrictions still in place amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the public elements of the final farewell to the Queen’s consort will not be able to take place in their original form.

Under the earlier arrangements for the coming days, codenamed Forth Bridge, thousands of people would have been expected to flock to London and Windsor, with some even camping out overnight to get the best vantage points, for a military procession of Philip’s coffin on the day of his funeral.

Hundreds of members of the armed forces would have been called upon to line the streets in honour of the duke, along with thousands of police officers to keep control of crowds and protect the members of the royal family taking part.

The Duke of Edinburgh is due to be honoured on the day of his funeral for his naval service (Philip Toscano/PA)

Organisers are said to be “desperately anxious” not to stage anything that attracts mass gatherings, one source said.

The duke’s funeral is still expected to be televised and held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

From the onset of the pandemic, planners have been busy behind the scenes working out a contingency strategy in case the duke died during the coronavirus crisis – a worst-case scenario of major concurrent events – a fear that has come true.

Preparations are expected to centre on Windsor Castle, without the military procession in London or any processions through Windsor.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

But the exact final arrangements will depend on how the UK is coping with the outbreak and the current R value – the number of people to whom an infected individual passes on the virus.

England is still in its third national lockdown, with the nation progressing through the easing of restrictions.

The duke, who was vaccinated against coronavirus in January, spent much of 2020 and the start of 2021 at Windsor Castle after moving from the Sandringham estate in Norfolk to stay with the Queen ahead of the start of the first lockdown.

Current rules on funerals in England mean only a maximum of 30 people may attend, and they must socially distance if they do not live together or share a support bubble.

The Queen in a face mask in London’s Westminster Abbey last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

This means the Queen will have to decide which members of her large family should be invited.

The monarch, her children and other relatives present may have to wear face coverings and stay two metres away from one another if they are not from the same household.

It is likely there will be some military involvement to honour the duke’s service to the armed forces.

This will most likely be socially distanced and in the confines of Windsor Castle’s grounds.

World leaders and Commonwealth representatives, as well as foreign royals, former and current politicians and military chiefs would have been among those due to be invited to gather at the funeral, but such arrangements will now be impossible.

Much depends on the guidance issued to the Royal Household from the Government over the next few days.

The armed forces and the royal family take part in the procession of the Queen Mother’s coffin in 2002 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The fact that there will be no lying-in-state for the duke – which would have involved thousands of members of the public queuing to view his coffin – eases some of the potential problems for the Government and the Royal Household.

For the Queen Mother, who had a lying-in-state, some 11,887 police staff and 1,306 civil staff were deployed from the day of her death to the funeral, a Metropolitan Police report on the cost of policing public order events during 2002 disclosed.

The police will now have the task of ensuring crowds do not gather to pay their respects.

The Forth Bridge plans have been in place for many years, and were updated and reviewed regularly by Buckingham Palace staff in consultation with both the Queen and Philip.

Household staff at Buckingham Palace will be putting the Forth Bridge plans into action (Steven Paston/PA)

A memorial service – not something the duke wanted – could be held at a later date after the nation has dealt with the worst public health crisis for a generation.

In overall charge of the arrangements is the Lord Chamberlain, Baron Parker of Minsmere – former head of MI5 – who took over the role at the start of April.

He is the most senior official of the Royal Household and has overall responsibility for the duke’s funeral.

Lord Parker will be closely supported by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office, other senior officials at Buckingham Palace and relevant government departments – most likely the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Defence.

The Lord Chamberlain’s Office, which is independent of the Lord Chamberlain, will be working around the clock on the arrangements for the duke’s funeral.

Based usually at Buckingham Palace, the team – headed by the Queen’s Comptroller – is tasked with the practical side of the day.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon, who served in the Coldstream Guards and was also an Extra Equerry to the Queen, became the Comptroller in 2019.

The Office draws up funeral plans years in advance, covering a variety of scenarios, so as to be ready in the event of a royal death.

Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary and senior adviser, will be on hand for the Queen throughout the challenging days ahead.

He is responsible for supporting the Queen in her duties as head of state and is the channel of communication between the Queen and the Government.