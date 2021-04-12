Prince Philip: NI Assembly pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

The Stormont Assembly has paid tribute to Prince Philip, commending a "life well lived" for a man who had a "desire for a better future" for young people.

Over the years the Duke of Edinburgh visited Northern Ireland on more than 50 occasions and many MLAs commented on having the opportunity to meet him in person, witnessing his famous "forthright" manner.

First Minister Arlene Foster spoke of the impact of the loss of Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979, and of his military service. She also acknowledged the "respectful" way in which all parties have responded to his passing.

"I think the unity of spirit has been evident so let us all harness and channel that spirit moving ahead as the Assembly and Executive work through the very real and significant challenges that face us," she said.

"The Duke of Edinburgh demonstrated the desire for a better future, and particularly so for our younger generation. So let us embrace his legacy to positive effect as we all go about the job of seeing Northern Ireland reaching its full potential in the new century ahead of us."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill noted how the royal family made "significant interventions" over the years to help in the "building of relationships between Britain and Ireland".

"It's appropriate this contribution to the advancement of peace and reconciliation is rightly recognised," she added.

The SDLP's Nichola Mallon hit out at the "uncharitable and mean-spirited" online commentary about the Duke and said her thoughts are with the Queen, who lost her husband of 73 years.

"I don't intend to reflect on his life's history, I'll leave that for others to discuss. Save to say that he was a complex individual, shaped by loss in early childhood, who refused to be pigeonholed or placed in a box," she said.

"While across this House we hold different views on monarchy, his was a life of public service to a family that he clearly cherished and people who held him in the highest regard."

Alliance leader Naomi Long said Philip demonstrated "what it means to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman". She, like many MLAs, also paid tribute to his work on the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, which was founded through his commitment to "supporting young people to build their resilience skills and their confidence".

“Prince Philip’s was a long life, well lived. I pray that the 73 years of happy memories and that life well lived will be able to bring some comfort to her majesty the Queen and to the wider family circle," she said.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken thanked deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and SDLP members for their recognition of Philip's passing.

"May I state how welcome your remarks were and whilst we may disagree on much, those are welcome sentiments. I appreciate your sympathy and reaching out to those of us who hold the union and the monarchy dear," he said.

"We all share in Her Majesty's grief and her sense of loss for her husband, who was her constant companion, supporter and muse for 73 years of being together through momentous times of change. That sense of loss must be profound."

He commented that he met the Duke several times during his time in the Navy, an environment where Philip felt at home and where is stories were "very much more of the salty kind".

Independent MLA Claire Sugden added: "I reflect on Prince Philip’s work throughout his 99 years. I do not think any of us, even if we are fortunate to live as long as he did, will ever have the life experience that he had, because his life was truly remarkable."

Edwin Poots recalled meeting the Duke on a visit to the opening of the South West Acute Hospital during which Philip quipped that he thought he was opening a hospital, not a hotel, such was the quality of the building.

He said he sympathised with Philip’s penchant for making quips that became gaffes, as it is something he himself is prone to. Mr Poots added that Philip’s life showed the importance of forgiveness and working to improve the lives of everyone, particularly young people.

“His life shows us how we can heal wounds, not open sores. How we can make things better, not worse,” he concluded.