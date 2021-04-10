Prince Philip: Northern Ireland church leaders reflect with warm tributes and offer their prayers

Reflecting on Prince Philip's long life, Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, said: "Given his service to so many charities and organisations across these islands and farther afield, I am sure that people of all generations, will have been encouraged, helped or inspired by him, not least through his famous award scheme for young people, which bears his name."

Archbishop Eamon Martin, head of the Catholic Church, said Prince Philip's visit to the Republic of Ireland along with the Queen in 2011 "stands out as a cherished moment of peace and reconciliation and as an historic demonstration of the importance of mutual understanding and respectful relationships between these islands".

Rev Dr Thomas McKnight, President of the Methodist Church, said the prince's life had been one of service from his distinguished war time service in the Royal Navy to his role as consort for over 70 years.

Dr McKnight added: "The Duke will be remembered for many things such as the award which bears his name and which opened up a whole new world of skills and activities which enriched and continue to enrich the lives of generations of young people.

"Most of all the Duke will be remembered as a loving husband and support to Her Majesty - a love which death cannot break."

The Most Rev John McDowell, Church of Ireland Primate of All Ireland said the Queen's sense of loss must be very great after over 70 years of unbroken love and friendship.

"In remembering and reflecting on a life of service, including as an Naval Officer in the Second World War, we recall his exemplary sense of duty to the nation and Commonwealth over seven decades and, most especially, his love, honour and obedience to Her Majesty," he added.

"Prince Philip accepted and developed a unique role in the life of the United Kingdom, always closely supporting the Queen as her 'liege man of life and limb', and continuing to serve in an active public life which continued long after many would have sought to lay aside a heavy burden of public service.

"My prayers will be with the Royal Family in the days to come."