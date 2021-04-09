Prince Philip: Stormont to fly Union flag at half mast until after funeral
Parliament Buildings at Stormont will fly the Union flag at half mast until after the funeral of Prince Philip, it has been confirmed.
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey has outlined the arrangements for marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh after he passed away at the age of the 99.
The Sinn Fein MLA said the Union flag would fly until 8am on the morning after the funeral, in line with official guidance.
Flags are already flying at half mast on Government buildings across the UK in tribute to the duke and will do so until the funeral takes place.
It is usually only flown from the Assembly on agreed designated days, but an exception has been made to mark the death of the duke.
The date of the funeral has yet to be confirmed, but originally, it was due to be staged eight days after Prince Philip's death.
The Assembly will also meet at 12pm on Monday for MLAs to pay tribute, after which business will adjourn for the remainder of the day.
Tuesday's business will also be curtailed with all Private Member’s motions being postponed until the following week.
The Assembly Business Committee met on Friday to discuss the arrangements.
“I want to thank all parties for their cooperation in ensuring that the Assembly pays its respects at this sad time," Mr Maskey said.
The Assembly website has also posted a link to the official online book of condolence following Prince Philip's death. It can be accessed here.
A number of councils across Northern Ireland have also opened their own online books of condolences.
Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the UK, including Belfast, on Saturday.
Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery will fire at Hillsborough Castle.
The public is being encouraged to observe the gun salutes, which will be broadcast online and on television, from home.
There will be no lying in state and no state funeral for Prince Philip, in accordance with his wishes.
His ceremonial royal funeral and burial are expected to take place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The details of Philip's televised funeral are expected to be officially announced this weekend, with Buckingham Palace aides having to consider how it should be handled during the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public have been asked not to gather at royal residences nor to leave floral tributes - but to donate to charity instead.
The Queen has final approval over the plans - codenamed Forth Bridge - and will be considering the amended arrangements.