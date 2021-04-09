Prince Philip: Stormont to fly Union flag at half mast until after funeral

Parliament Buildings at Stormont will fly the Union flag at half mast until after the funeral of Prince Philip, it has been confirmed.

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey has outlined the arrangements for marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh after he passed away at the age of the 99.

The Sinn Fein MLA said the Union flag would fly until 8am on the morning after the funeral, in line with official guidance.

Flags are already flying at half mast on Government buildings across the UK in tribute to the duke and will do so until the funeral takes place.

It is usually only flown from the Assembly on agreed designated days, but an exception has been made to mark the death of the duke.

The Union flag flys at half mast from Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo: Alan Lewis

The date of the funeral has yet to be confirmed, but originally, it was due to be staged eight days after Prince Philip's death.

The Assembly will also meet at 12pm on Monday for MLAs to pay tribute, after which business will adjourn for the remainder of the day.

The Queen and Prince Philip at the Giant’s Causeway

File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony. The Duke will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year, Buckingham Palace has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday May 4, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Duke. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness as Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2012

The royals enjoy the view on board the steam train from Coleraine to Bellarena

The Queen's visit to Northern Ireland: August 1961. Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth. Visit

Tuesday's business will also be curtailed with all Private Member’s motions being postponed until the following week.

The Assembly Business Committee met on Friday to discuss the arrangements.

“I want to thank all parties for their cooperation in ensuring that the Assembly pays its respects at this sad time," Mr Maskey said.

Pacemaker Press 09-04-2021: His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99. Prince Philip, the Queen's consort of more than 70 years, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Union Flag is flown at half-mast above Hillsborough Castle the official residence of Queen in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

The Assembly website has also posted a link to the official online book of condolence following Prince Philip's death. It can be accessed here.

A number of councils across Northern Ireland have also opened their own online books of condolences.

Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the UK, including Belfast, on Saturday.

Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The 105th Regiment Royal Artillery will fire at Hillsborough Castle.

The public is being encouraged to observe the gun salutes, which will be broadcast online and on television, from home.

There will be no lying in state and no state funeral for Prince Philip, in accordance with his wishes.

His ceremonial royal funeral and burial are expected to take place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The details of Philip's televised funeral are expected to be officially announced this weekend, with Buckingham Palace aides having to consider how it should be handled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public have been asked not to gather at royal residences nor to leave floral tributes - but to donate to charity instead.

The Queen has final approval over the plans - codenamed Forth Bridge - and will be considering the amended arrangements.