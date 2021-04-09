Prince Philip: Who was Duke of Edinburgh and what do we know about his life and role?

Prince Philip was married to the Queen for more than 70 years.

File photo dated 11/06/16 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, after they attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC),(2R) watches a demonstration of self-retracting bails during his vist to open the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017.

File photo dated 12/06/16 of the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 02/07/16 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 20/11/14 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 04/04/17 of Kylie Minogue with the Duke of Edinburgh

File photo dated 28/11/16 of the Duke of Edinburgh

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 06, 2015 shows Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arriving ahead of the racing on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival in Surrey, southern England.

Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Honorary Life Member, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), unveils a plaque during the opening ceremony of the new Warner Stand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on May 3, 2017.

File photo dated 12/06/16 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh

Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip are shown pictures from a previous visit by the Queen in the 1960's by Mayor of North Down Alderman Leslie Cree at the Royal Ulster Yacht Club in Bangor this afternoon (Thursday) as part of her visit to Northern Ireland.

ENNISKILLEN, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 26: Queen Elizabeth II receives floral posies from wellwishers as she and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Macartin's Cathedral on June 26, 2012 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, on a Diamond Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland, are due to meet with former IRA leader and NI's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh attend a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days.

Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet guests during a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the Lyric Theatre on June 27,2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Queen shook hands with Northern Ireland's deputy first minister and former IRA commander Martin McGuinness for the first time when they met inside the theatre.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Hillsborough Castle before attending a Garden Party on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 23: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Hillsborough Castle on June 23, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the Titanic Building with Queen Elizabeth II on Day 2 of their visit to Northern Ireland on June 27, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 23: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are met by David Lindsay, Lord Lieutenant of County Down (L) as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle on June 23, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days.

Queen Elizabeth II during a wreath laying ceremony marking the centenary of the First World War at Coleraine Town Hall on day three of the Royal visit to Northern Ireland.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 25: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talk to Antiques Roadshow experts Hilary Kay, John Axford and Paul Atterbury at Hillsborough castle on June 25, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh carry a wreath during a service at the war memorial on June 25, 2014 in Coleraine.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit the Curmlin Road Jail in North Belfast.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by Michael Day (CEO of Historic Royal Palaces) upon their arrival to Hillsborough Castle on June 27, 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Dean Kenneth Hall accompanies the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and Lord Anthony Hamilton during the 2012 Royal visit to Enniskillen

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit the Curmlin Road Jail in North Belfast. Prince Philip waves to Royalists at the Crumlin Road Jail

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh meeting Tina Thompson the Widow of the late John Thompson QC who died following a tragic accident at sea while taking part in the 2007 Atlantic Race for Cursers. The meeting took place in the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office at an event hosted by friends of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were at Stormont to mark her Diamond Jubilee. About 20,000 gathered in the grounds of Northern Ireland's seat of government to celebrate the monarch's 60-year reign. The Queen and Prince Philip were driven through the estate in an open-topped vehicle, on the second day of her Jubilee tour in Northern Ireland. A young boy pictured presenting the Queen with a posy during her visit.

The Queen and Prince Philip are welcomed by thousands of People in Enniskillen during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. The Queen has met relatives of the victims of an IRA bombing in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, 25 years ago , She will visit Belfast on Wednesdays and meet with deputy first minister Martin McGuinness

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip,Duke of Edinburgh admire a gift held by Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson and watched by Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness during a visit to the Lyric Theatre on June 27, 2012 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. During the Queen's two day visit to Northern Ireland she held a hugely significant meeting with former IRA commander and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Martin McGuinness at the Lyric Theatre today. The Queen will also visit the newly opened Titanic Museum and the town of Enniskillen.

The Queen meeting guests at a Garden Party in the grounds of Coleraine University on her visit Northern Ireland this afternoon. The Queen and Prince Philip attended a garden party, at the University of Ulster in Coleraine - hosted by Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain. It was being held in recognition of the work of the community and voluntary sector.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are welcomed to Coleraine in Co-Derry on Wednesday as guests of the Royal British Legion. Both laid a poppy wreath at the War Memorial honouring the First World War dead. Thousands of people packed into the town centre for a glimpse of the Royals during their third day of engagements in Northern Ireland.

The royals enjoy the view on board the steam train from Coleraine to Bellarena

The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness as Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, in 2012

File photo dated 20/11/1947 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding ceremony.

The Queen and Prince Philip at the Giant’s Causeway

Here is a look at the Duke of Edinburgh’s life and royal role:

– Who was the Duke of Edinburgh?

The Duke of Edinburgh – also known as Prince Philip – was married to Queen Elizabeth II.

He was the longest-serving consort in British history.

– When was he born?

The duke was born on June 10 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu.

He was a prince of Greece and Denmark and his parents were Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

He was exiled from Greece as a child and grew up in France, Germany and Britain.

– How did he meet the Queen?

They were distant cousins and both great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

They attended some of the same events in their youth – a wedding in 1934 and King George VI’s coronation in 1937.

But they had their first publicised meeting in 1939 when Philip was 18 and Princess Elizabeth was 13.

The princess’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, had taken her and her sister, Princess Margaret, to visit the naval college in Dartmouth and cadet Philip was assigned to entertain the princesses.

– When did they fall in love?

Elizabeth first fell for tall, blond, athletic Philip during their Dartmouth encounter when he amused her by jumping over tennis nets.

The pair wrote regular letters to one another and later met on numerous occasions, with Philip even spending Christmas with the royal family during the Second World War.

– What did Philip do in the Second World War?

He fought for Britain in the Royal Navy.

He saw active service from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, and by 1945 was in Tokyo Bay as the Japanese surrendered.

He was mentioned in despatches for his service on battleship HMS Valiant in 1941.

– When did he marry Princess Elizabeth?

Philip and Elizabeth’s engagement was announced in July 1947 and the royal wedding took place on November 20 1947 in London’s Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth was 21 and not yet Queen.

Five years after they married – in 1952 – George VI died and Elizabeth became the monarch.

– What was the duke’s surname?

Philip renounced his Greek title and became a naturalised Briton in 1947. He became Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.

He chose his new surname Mountbatten – an Anglicised form of his mother’s maiden name Battenberg – rather than Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg – the family name of the Danish royal house from which his father was descended.

He was made the Duke of Edinburgh by Princess Elizabeth’s father, George VI, just before the wedding. The Queen later made him a prince of the UK.

– How did the Queen and the duke manage to stay married for so long?

They shared interests – a love of horses and outdoor life – and had the same dutiful royal training.

They were content in each other’s company but also happy to spend time apart.

Philip loved carriage driving, while the Queen might go to dinner with friends.

In character, they were very different. The duke was seen as cantankerous and adventurous, while the Queen is viewed as passive, cautious and conventional.

– How many children did they have?

The Queen and Philip had four children: Prince Charles (now the Prince of Wales), Princess Anne (now the Princess Royal), Prince Andrew (now the Duke of York) and Prince Edward (now the Earl of Wessex).

– How was the duke related to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor?

He was George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie’s great-grandfather.

He was also grandfather to the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

– What did he do for the royal family?

He is known for supporting the Queen through her long reign, and carrying out thousands of royal engagements.

He also was involved for decades with hundreds of charities, and set up The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award youth adventure scheme.

– What else is he known for?

His gaffes. The duke was famed for his off-the-cuff remarks, which ranged from the quick-witted and funny to the politically incorrect and offensive.

– Why was he not King Philip?

The husband of a reigning Queen, unlike a Queen consort, is not crowned nor anointed at a coronation.