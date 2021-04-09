Prince Philip’s portrayal in the media unfair, Earl of Wessex says

Prince Edward said his father had a ‘wonderful’ sense of humour.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s public image portrayed by certain parts of the media was “always an unfair depiction”, his youngest son the Earl of Wessex has said.

Prince Edward told ITV News his father had a “wonderful” sense of humour, but people could misinterpret things or “turn it against them”.

The Earl of Wessex (Chris Jackson/PA)

Edward said: “The public image that certain parts of the media would portray was always an unfair depiction.

“He used to give them as good as he got and always in a very entertaining way.

“He was brilliant. Always absolutely brilliant.

“He had a wonderful sense of humour but of course you can always misinterpret something or turn it against them, so it sounds like it’s not right.

“But anyone who had the privilege to hear him speak said it was his humour which always came through and the twinkle in his eye.”

Philip died peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning at Windsor Castle, a few months before his 100th birthday.

Edward also told ITV News that Philip and the Queen had been a “fantastic support” to each other.

He added: “My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas.

“To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important.”

The Princess Royal also told ITV News that without her father “life would be completely different”.

Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen and their children (PA)

Speaking about Philip’s legacy, Anne said: “Without him life will be completely different.

“But from society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.”

Edward said he will remember his father in a number of ways, and added: “For what he has done in his public life for all the organisations he has supported and influenced and obviously as my father and husband to my mother and all the work that he has done there and as a family we will remember that more than anything else.”