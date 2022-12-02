Princess Anne hails those who drove Bangor’s successful city status award in surprise visit

Mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council, Councillor Karen Douglas with The Princess Royal (Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

Princess Anne made a surprise appearance in Co Down on Friday to celebrate Bangor being awarded city status.

Earlier this year, it was announced Bangor would join eight other locations across the UK and British territories in being granted the elevated status to mark the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Firstly, I want to say thank you for your invitation to join you all today, for this very historic occasion,” said the Princess Royal in a speech at the event in Ards and North Down Council’s headquarters, aptly named ‘The Castle’.

Princess Anne joined Ards and North Down Mayor, Alliance councillor Karen Douglas, and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris in unveiling the King Charles III’s Royal Accents papers, a formal letter which declares Bangor a city.

“All of you have contributed to this award to city status,” said Princess Anne.

“Everyone who comes here probably has the same sort of welcome, I know I did in 2016,” she added, recalling a previous visit to Bangor to open Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex.

“I suspect a lot of people have now learnt a little more about Bangor’s rich history than they already knew… You’re embarking on a number of significant projects, based on your wonderful waterfront area and bringing the world’s attention to your wonderful city again.

“I do hope that you feel, and it will prove to be true, that your new city status will offer a boost to your plans.

“I am confident this very special community will approach its future as a city, with the same enthusiasm and spirit that it has displayed in the past and throughout history.

“I offer once again my congratulations and wish you all the very best for the future as the city of Bangor.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said Bangor is going to “thrive” as a city.

“It’s got artistic prowess, it’s got maritime history, it’s a great city to live in,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Bangor deserves this status. Cities drive investment and it’s why so many wanted the status. Bangor’s got it all to offer.

“We’ve got more and more people coming to Northern Ireland for tourism since Covid, and we want to break away from places like Belfast, and Bangor is the perfect place for that,” he said, admitting the event was the first time he had travelled to the coastal city.

Bangor bid to be awarded the title in honour of the Jubilee in May, competing against Ballymena and Coleraine in Northern Ireland.

Their pitch focused on the former town’s “heritage, heart and hope”.

“It’s just wonderful, it’s such a historic moment,” said Ms Douglas, who admitted seeing King Charles’ name on the Royal Accent papers made her “quite emotional”.

“It’s a really big day for us in Bangor, and I’m delighted with Princess Anne being here to honour us. This is just going to boost everything for us.”

Princess Anne’s appearance marks the third time she has visited Northern Ireland in the space of six months.

She previously attended an engagement at Hillsborough Castle in July to celebrate the Jubilee, planting a tree in honour of her mother.

Last month, she appeared in Carrickfergus to mark the 80th anniversary of the Sea Cadets.

During the ceremony, Princess Anne was also presented with a pendent made by local jewellers, Robinson Goldsmiths, which the family called a “great honour”.

“We feel so privileged, when we heard that Bangor was going to be awarded the status, we thought we would create something special,” said Gillian Robinson.

Allison Gordon, manager of the creative company Open House, also echoed the kind comments during the celebrations, saying “Bangor has so much hidden talent”.

“So many of our community work in Belfast and getting city status is going to put the spotlight on Bangor,” she said.

“It also gives us the opportunity to bid for things like City of Culture. We’ve lived in Belfast’s shadow for a very long time, and now Bangor is going to emerge as a unique place.”

Princess Anne is routinely listed as one of the UK's favourite members of the Royal Family, winning praise for her down-to-earth approach and her constant presence at the side of her mother's coffin following the late monarch's death in September.

In October, King Charles formally installed Dunfermline in Scotland as a city, and a month later travelled to Doncaster to award the same status.

Other newly formed cities include Milton Keynes and Colchester in England and Wrexham in Wales.

Stanley on the Falkland Islands and Douglas on the Isle of Man were also among the winners.

Famous seaside spot Bangor is now Northern Ireland’s sixth city, joining Belfast, Derry, Armagh, Lisburn and Newry in the exclusive club.

The Co Down location counts some of Northern Ireland’s most famous faces as exports, with musical acts Snow Patrol, Two Door Cinema Club, Foy Vance, actor Colin Blakely, presenter Zoe Salmon and painter Colin Davidson all hailing from the seaside city.