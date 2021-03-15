Princess Diana fashion designer Paul Costelloe calls Charles a 'coward' over royal row

Fashion designer Paul Costelloe has accused Prince Charles of being a coward over his handling of his family's falling out with Harry and Meghan.

Costelloe, who has long-standing links to the royal family and was one of Princess Diana's favourite designers, said the future king of England failed to man up to his responsibilities.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, Costelloe described the family disagreement as being "like a wound" that needed early intervention.

"If a wound is allowed to fester long enough, it can get worse and then you lose a limb," he said.

"The British royal family didn't act and now they have lost their son and their daughter-in-law. And it's going to take a lot for them to come back. They [the royal family] caused that by not dealing with the problem before it got out of hand. It's a lesson for all of us."

Costelloe also accused the Prince of Wales of failing to face up to his problems.

"Charles is a coward. He is afraid. He wasn't able to handle the break-up of his marriage so he was already a loser in the way he behaved.

"It just wasn't in him to face up to the things he needed to face up to before it was too late.

"Some people hide away - he goes and walks in the garden, he will go and sail a boat, he keeps very occupied. He hibernates.

"Some people do that and it's probably not his fault. We're all good, even I'm good, at avoiding difficult situations. But sometimes you just have to do it. You have to stick your head up and say 'we have a problem and we need to sort this out'."

Speaking after Harry and Meghan's bombshell television interview, Costelloe said the royal family's treatment of spouses they dislike is well known.

"You only have to look at the history," he said. "Initially, Andrew's wife Fergie was welcomed into the family and then, when things became difficult, they invited her children to Christmas dinner, but not her. I mean, that is crazy. I am a father of seven and you don't do that.

"It is incorrect. It is wrong.

"In the same way, Charles handled this crisis so badly.

"He is still Harry's father and Harry is his son. He should have got on a plane, flown to California and sorted this out.

"He should have told him 'here is your money, here is your security'. Charles is a multimillionaire, believe it or not; he is very wealthy."

Meanwhile, on his late friend Diana he said: "I know this would not have happened if Diana was around.

"She would not have allowed it to go this far.

"She would have spoken to Harry and Meghan and kept the gates of communication open.

"But Charles didn't return Harry's calls and I don't believe Harry is lying about that.

"Harry was exceptionally close to her, and Meghan would have had a friend in Diana.

"She would have made Meghan feel very welcome and would have been someone for her to talk to and confide in.

"She would have given her advice when things got hard."

Meanwhile, on the accusations of racism within the family he said: "The royal family probably never considered themselves racist and I don't think it is the case.

"I don't believe there was any bad intention there.

"I think it was probably said in jest and jumped on and just got blown out of all proportion.

"No one knows how that can happen better than I do," he added.