Princess of Wales returns to Wimbledon for ladies’ singles final

The Princess of Wales is returning to Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Princess of Wales will see “blustery conditions” as she returns to Wimbledon to watch the ladies’ singles final on day 13 of the tournament.

Kate will be back on Centre Court to watch Czech Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm.

Fans watching outside at Wimbledon could see thundery showers at 1pm, according to the Met Office website.

The forecaster said there could be light showers throughout Saturday morning and there is a yellow weather warning for wind.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey previously told the PA news agency: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday, covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.”

The yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office because of strong winds and is in place from 9am to midnight on Saturday.

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a regular face at SW19.

The princess also had a rainy visit to Wimbledon on the tournament’s second day, when she was forced to shelter under an umbrella on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

The Princess of Wales had a rainy visit to Wimbledon last week (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In the afternoon, she took her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court where she was joined by former champion Roger Federer.

Rain interrupted play on the outer courts at Wimbledon throughout Friday and 34 matches were cancelled.

But tennis fans were not put off and some left the shelter of the Court One roof to watch the Centre Court action on the Hill in the rain.

Janet Hutchinson, 69, and her daughter Ellen Duckett, 45, travelled from Northampton to watch the ladies’ doubles.

Ms Hutchinson said: “We were kind of watching (Novak Djokovic) at the same time on our phone. It was kind of naughty. We were watching the scores not the match.”

The pair braved the weather and moved to the Hill to watch Carlos Alcaraz play Daniil Medvedev and bought Wimbledon-themed towels to sit on.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates victory over Daniil Medvedev (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Hutchinson said: “Pimms is our most essential item. We are using our towels. We bought them as gifts but we are using them now.”

Ms Duckett said: “It is a good opportunity to come to Wimbledon and I’m not going to waste it by going home just because it is raining.”

York resident Stuart Goulden, 43, bought his mother Jill Elsworthy, 66, Wimbledon tickets for her birthday.

Dressed in “emergency back-up” red ponchos, the pair also chose to leave Court One to watch Alcaraz play Medvedev on the big screen at the Hill, enduring heavy rain.

Mr Goulden said: “We thought we would wander around and see what is happening and soak it up. It’s been on our bucket lists.

“I remember when there was not a roof on the court and Cliff Richard would get out and entertain the crowd.

“It is just lovely to be here and soak up the atmosphere.”