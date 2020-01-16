Princess Royal tours Northern Ireland prison

She visited newly-built Davis House with senior officials from the Prison Service.

The Princess Royal has visited Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim.

Anne toured newly-built Davis House with senior officials from the Prison Service.

Director general Ronnie Armour said: “It’s a great privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness to Maghaberry and to have the opportunity to highlight how we are putting rehabilitation at the centre of everything we do and in particular how we support those who are vulnerable and have specific needs.

“It is fitting that Princess Anne visited Davis House which is the largest capital build undertaken by the Prison Service in over 30 years.

The Princess Royal on a tour of Davis House at HMP Maghaberry in Lisburn (Michael Cooper/PA)

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to build a safer community by supporting and challenging the people in our care to change.”

Maghaberry is the only high-security prison in Northern Ireland and operates as a remand prison for all adult male prisoners in the country.

It accommodates a range of sentenced prisoners like life sentence, indeterminate and extended custody prisoners, separated prisoners, fine defaulters and civil prisoners.

Davis House is a £54 million facility opened in October last year.