Progress on the Promise not happening quick enough, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has been committed to improving the lives of care-experienced people in recent years (James Manning/PA)

Scotland’s former first minister has said progress in implementing a flagship policy from her tenure to provide help for care-experienced people is not moving quickly enough.

Nicola Sturgeon instituted the Promise during her time in office, accepting the outcome of the Independent Care Review in 2020, including a commitment to ensure young people can remain with their families if safe to do so.

But a leaked document seen by the Daily Record newspaper showed just half of councils had set out indicators to track their progress in meeting the Promise – which has a deadline of 2030.

Just one of those which did show their progress, Midlothian Council, showed as being on track.

Speaking to the newspaper, Ms Sturgeon said: “Delivering on the Promise requires Government at all levels to step up, challenge failed ways of working and prioritise the responsibility they have to care for, love and nurture our most vulnerable young people.

“Put simply, this paper shows progress is not happening quickly enough and I hope it acts as a wake-up call and pushes many of our councils to significantly up their efforts.

“The changes we are seeking for our care system cannot come quickly enough for those in care or at risk.”

The former first minister repeatedly emphasised her commitment to help care-experienced people in her time in Bute House and said she would continue to advocate on their behalf from the backbenches after leaving the top job earlier this year.