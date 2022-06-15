Protocol Bill: Downing Street brands European Union legal action decision ‘disappointing’ – UUP’s Lord Empey says talks should ‘come to Stormont’

Maros Sefcovic holds up documents as he speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday as the EU launched legal action in response to UK government plans to unilaterally scrap parts of the NI Protocol.. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

The UK Government has expressed “disappointment” over a decision by the European Union to launch fresh legal action in response to its plans to unilaterally scrap parts of the NI Protocol.

The European Commission announced the decision and also confirmed they are resuming legal proceedings against the UK that were shelved last year to facilitate negotiations on post-Brexit trade.

Responding to the announcement, the UK Government said proposals by the EU would “take us backwards”.

"We will consider these documents carefully and respond formally in due course, however we are disappointed the EU has taken this legal action today," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The EU's proposed approach, which doesn't differ from what they have said previously, would increase burdens on business and citizens and take us backwards from where we are currently.

"The infractions are related to the implementation of the protocol in our recently published Bill. It is difficult to see how scrapping grace periods and adding additional controls and checks would be the situation better."

DUP MP Gavin Robinson called it a “outrageous decision driven by selfish Brussels’ interests” rather than the people of Northern Ireland.

"This action will victimise hard-pressed households in Northern Ireland. The legal challenge is not against the Government’s draft bill rather it is against grace periods which enable the supply of frozen food which struggling families really depend on,” the east Belfast MP added.

"Rather than take vindictive legal actions, the European Union would be better to recognise that the Protocol is rejected by every unionist MLA and is undermining everything the Belfast Agreement and its successors sought to achieve.”

Also responding, the Ulster Unionist Party peer Lord Empey accused the EU of engaging in “childish finger pointing” and called for “immediate talks” between the UK and EU and said representatives from Northern Ireland should be “at the table”.

"We are sick, sore and tired of others making decisions on our future without us being there. Let them come to Stormont and sit down with us face to face and settle this,” said the peer.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels the UK Government had set out to "unilaterally break international law".

"Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement,” he added.

"So let's call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the DUP, who have refused to enter the political institutions at Stormont until the protocol issue is resolved, Mr Sefcovic said the EU had "no intention to interfere in this process" and stressed the bloc was not aiming for a "political victory".

"We respect first and foremost the the Good Friday/Belfast agreement in all its dimensions,” he said.

"We do not seek a political victory, what we want is to find a workable, long-term solution… giving the legal certainty to the operators in Northern Ireland how the protocol would be implemented.”

The stalled legal action by the European Union relates to the UK's unilateral extension of protocol grace periods in 2021

Resuming the proceedings, the EU is issuing the UK with a 'reasoned opinion' and giving it two months to respond. If the UK does not respond to the bloc's satisfaction, it will refer the matter to European Court of Justice.

The bloc has insisted its "door remains open" for talks with the UK to find an agreed resolution to the furore over the so-called Irish Sea border.

In response to the EU’s action, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said it was “not where we want to be”.

"This is the result of a deliberate UK Government strategy of provocation over partnership,” he tweeted.

“Reckless UK decisions this week have forced EU into responding.”

The European Commission also revealed details of attempted smuggling into the single market they had observed happening through Northern Ireland.

A senior EU official said that last year there were seizures at Northern ports of weapons, counterfeit smartphones, heroine, cocaine, tobacco, counterfeit medicines which were potentially destined for the EU single market.

In their full statement the EU added: "The aim of these infringement proceedings is to restore compliance with the Protocol in a number of key areas where the UK hasn't been implementing it properly – ultimately with the goal of protecting the health and safety of EU citizens.”

In their statement, they said the action relates to alleged failures to carry out required SPS checks properly, with insufficient staff and infrastructure in place at the border control posts at the ports in Northern Ireland.

Legislation around overriding parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol was tabled by the government on Monday.

The proceedings outlined on Wednesday do not specifically relate to the content of the Government's controversial Bill to empower ministers to disapply parts of the protocol. The EU said any potential proceedings over the Bill would only happen when it was enacted.

Mr Sefcovic added: “Trust is built by adhering to international obligations. Acting unilaterally is not constructive.

“Violating international agreements is not acceptable. The UK is not respecting the Protocol. That is why we are launching these infringement proceedings today.

“The EU and the UK must work together to address the practical problems that the Protocol creates in Northern Ireland due to Brexit.

"I am still convinced that with genuine political will to make the Protocol work, we can reach our objectives. I call on my UK counterparts to engage in good faith and explore the full potential of the solutions we have put forward. Only joint solutions will create the legal certainty that people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve.”

The vice-president said the UK’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is "extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK”.

"It has created deep uncertainty and casts a shadow over our overall co-operation, all at a time when respect for international agreements has never been more important,” he continued.

"That is why the Commission has today decided to take legal action against the UK for not complying with significant parts of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

"I'm sure the UK Government knew perfectly well what they signed up to when they agreed to the protocol - although I have to admit they didn't do a very good job explaining it to the public.

"Most importantly, it is legally inconceivable that the UK Government decides what kinds of goods can enter the EU single market."

Sinn Fein’s Brexit spokesperson, Declan Kearney MLA, said the British Government’s “reckless unilateral actions” had left the EU with little choice but to take legal action.

“The European Union’s response today has been inevitable due to the British Government's reckless actions and breach of international law,” he said.

“The EU will resume its legal action against the British Government – an action they paused in 2021 in a spirit of constructive cooperation as they tried to reach agreement with the British Government.

“The unilateral actions of the Johnson administration are an act of bad faith that have not only caused deep mistrust with international partners but have raised significant worry and stress across the business community here in the north.”

He has called on both parties now to fully engage with the joint committee.

"This is the best way to iron out the outstanding issues of the protocol and give certainty to workers farmers, and business," he said.