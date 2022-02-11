PSNI chief Simon Byrne in the frame for Met job after Cressida Dick stands down

The Chief Constable of the PSNI has been named as a possible successor to Dame Cressida Dick after she quit her job as Metropolitan Police boss.

The beleaguered Met chief resigned after losing the backing of the London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Commissioner has faced a series of scandals during her time leading Britain's biggest police force — most recently violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station that were published by a watchdog.

It is understood that Dame Cressida submitted a plan for reforming the force but Mr Khan did not think it met what was required, and called her in for a meeting at 4.30pm on Thursday. However she did not attend and submitted her resignation instead.

Among those being touted for her job is PSNI chief Simon Byrne, who has experience in London as a former Met assistant commissioner. The Surrey native was the Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police from 2009 to 2011 and the Assistant Commissioner for Territorial Policing in the Metropolitan Police Service from 2011 to 2014. He then served as Chief Constable of Cheshire Constabulary from 2014 to 2017.

Dame Cressida

There are previous links between PSNI chief constables and the Met. Sir Hugh Orde was a Met deputy assistant commissioner, while his successor Matt Baggott started his career with the Metropolitan Police in 1978.

The Home Office did not know about Ms Dick’s resignation in advance, with a mayoral source confirming: "It was a Sadiq-led thing."

The force has faced recently criticism over its apparent hesitation to launch an investigation into alleged parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office during lockdown.

And there was fury over the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, as well as the force's actions following her death in tackling a vigil held in her memory during coronavirus restrictions, and issuing clumsy advice telling women in trouble to flag down a passing bus that later had to be retracted.

On Thursday evening, in a shock statement, Dame Cressida announced she was stepping down from the job, despite hours earlier having insisted she had no intention of going.

She said: "It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

"He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service."

Hours earlier, when asked by the BBC if she should step down she said: "I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and have been, actually for the last five years, leading a real transformation in the Met."

Mr Khan earlier this week indicated that Dame Cressida's future hung in the balance over her response to problems with the culture within the Met, and how to restore the public's confidence in the force.