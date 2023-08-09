PSNI investigating theft of documents naming more than 200 officers and staff

Documents naming PSNI staff, along with a police issue laptop and radio, are believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in Newtownabbey on July 6 (PA)

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of more than 200 serving officers and staff.

The documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, are believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, on July 6.

It comes after the PSNI apologised for compromising the data of all 10,000 of their officers and staff in a data breach that revealed their rank, surname, initial, location and departments online for up to to three hours.

The PSNI said in a statement that they are treating the issue “extremely seriously”.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of documents, including a spreadsheet containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff,” Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said.

“The documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in the Newtownabbey area on July 6.

“We have contacted the officers and staff concerned to make them aware of the incident and an initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach.

“This is an issue we take extremely seriously and as our investigation continues we will keep the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Information Commissioner’s Office updated.”