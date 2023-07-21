Psychiatric reports being prepared on woman, 25, accused of mother’s murder

Anna Jones, 44, died following an incident at a flat in Petersfield, Hampshire (Handout/PA)

Psychiatric reports are to be prepared on a 25-year-old woman charged with the murder of her mother, a court has heard.

The body of Anna Jones, 44, was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, Hampshire, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

Her daughter Bronwyn Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

The court heard that psychiatric reports are being prepared on the defendant ahead of a plea hearing to be held on September 15 with a trial set for October 23.

Following the brief hearing, Judge Timothy Mousley KC remanded the defendant in custody until the next hearing.

The other daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum, she meant everything to me, she was my world.

“I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.”