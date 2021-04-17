Pupils at Duke of Edinburgh’s boarding school to lead tributes in Scotland

Official state commemorations are limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Gordonstoun School (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Young sailors at the Duke of Edinburgh’s former school in Moray are to lead a tribute in Scotland on the day of his funeral.

Pupils aboard Gordonstoun’s 80ft sail training boat will lay a wreath off the coast of Hopeman Harbour, where Philip first learned to sail.

On the shore, a lone student piper will play while displaying the Duke of Edinburgh’s Coat of Arms on a banner.

Prince Philip of Greece, as he was then known, at the public school of Gordonstoun (PA)

It was presented to the exclusive boarding school’s pipe band by Her Majesty in 2019.

Lis Kaerr, principal, said: “Throughout the whole of the last week we have had the opportunity to reflect on how proud we are in shaping what was important to the duke.

“We can’t have large-scale gatherings at the moment, but to be able to have a smaller tribute to him which is still an appropriate scale is great.

“For us to put together this tribute felt like the right thing to do in these circumstances – it represents his love of the Moray Firth, Hopeman Harbour and Gordonstoun.”

Opportunities to hold official commemoration events across Scotland are limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery will conduct ceremonial gunfire at Edinburgh Castle to begin and end the National Minute Silence immediately before the funeral service.

It comes as part of nine locations that will be taking part in the event.

The guns will fire at 3pm and then 3.01pm.

The Scottish Government has told the public not to go to Edinburgh or any other Royal location to pay their respects, due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

This is despite travel restrictions across the country being lifted.

There will be no opportunities for the public to lay flowers at any official location in Scotland.