Queen Elizabeth II dies at Balmoral: NI leaders pay tribute to ‘steadfast’ monarch’s ‘determined efforts’ for peace – as it happened

Charles is now King: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother"Liz Truss: "Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III"Michelle O'Neill: "I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community here who will feel her loss deeply."Jeffrey Donaldson: "Her Majesty has been a steadfast and unshakable head of state for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Her gracious approach has been a constant throughout our lives."

Queen Elizabeth II has died after a lifetime of service (Getty)

The 96-year-old was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Earlier this afternoon the palace said the Queen was placed under “medical supervision” after doctors became concerned for her health.

All four of the Queen’s children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward travelled to Balmoral.

They were later joined by other members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Harry.

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex aren’t in Balmoral.

The Queen had postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council which was scheduled for Wednesday evening after having been advised to rest by doctors.

The Queen had been staying in Balmoral, her summer home since July. On Tuesday, she was visited by both Boris Johnson and new Prime Minister Liz Truss, when the latter was formally installed in the role.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She was the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and has died just three months after the national celebrations in June.

The Queen was also the longest-reigning still-serving monarch in the world.

She mourned the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 in April 2021.

The country now enters a period of national mourning.

