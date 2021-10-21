Queen in ‘good spirits’ after hospital stay

Monarch advised to cancel her trip due to health reasons

The Monarch returned to Windsor on Thursday and was said to be in “good spirits".

She had cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland for the region’s centenary service on Thursday, after she "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”.

A palace spokesperson said: "The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday], and remains in good spirits."

It is understood the overnight stay was for practical reasons, not related to Covid-19, and the Queen was back at her desk on Thursday afternoon, undertaking light duties.

It was her first overnight stay at a hospital since 2013, when she also spent one night at the King Edward VIII, where she was treated for gastroenteritis.

The 95-year-old is said to have been disappointed not to be able to carry out her two-day trip to Northern Ireland, which was due to begin on Wednesday. It also would have been her 26th visit to the region.

The Queen has had a busy few days and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

Last week, she had been photographed using a walking stick in public for the first time, when she attended a service for the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.