Queen placed handwritten note on Prince Philip's coffin

Grieving monarch signed personal message to late husband with her pet name 'Lilibet'

The Duchess of Cambridge at the funeral of Prince Philip

The Queen is understood to have left a handwritten note on the coffin of Prince Philip as he was buried on Saturday at a funeral service in Windsor.

The Duke of Edinburgh died "peacefully" at home on 9 April in Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

He was married to the Queen for 73 years and had been by her side in duty since she first took to the throne in 1952. The pair first met as children and married in 1947.

At his funeral, a wreath was laid on the duke's coffin, which reportedly included a handwritten note by the Queen in which she signed off using Prince Philip's pet name for her - Lilibet.

The coffin was draped in Philip's personal standard flag, and laid on top was his Admiral of the Fleet naval cap and sword. The Queen's wreath featured white flowers chosen by the monarch including freesia, lilies, sweet peas and roses. The handwritten card alongside it read: "In loving memory."

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the original plans for the funeral, known as Operation Forth Bridge, had to be largely scaled back. Just 30 mourners were able to attend the service inside the chapel and separate households were obliged to sit socially distanced.

Despite her four children all being present, the Queen was forced to sit alone in the chapel as her husband was buried in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel.

The monarch, who will be 95 on Wednesday, reportedly carried a special memento of her life with the Duke of Edinburgh - a small photograph of the couple as newlyweds in Malta - into the church inside her handbag.

Meanwhile, Prince William requested that another member of the royal family walk between him and Prince Harry in the funeral procession behind the Duke of Edinbugh, it was reported yesterday.

Philip's coffin was transported by a personally-designed Land Rover hearse from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel. Following on foot were members of Prince Philip's close family, while the Queen travelled behind by car accompanied by lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey who is in her royal household bubble.

The Duke of Edinburgh's four children led the procession in age order, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the front, and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward behind them.

Next were his grandchildren William and Harry, who were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of the Princess Royal.

This separation was choreographed at the request of William amid the acrimonious feud between the brothers, according to a report in the Mail on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on any of the rumours or speculation about the procession arrangements, but it is understood the Queen approved every last detail of the meticulously-planned ceremony.

Inside the chapel, Harry and William sat on opposite sides of the room. The pair were seen speaking as they left the church following the service, but reportedly several members of the family failed to acknowledge Harry. It was the first time William and Harry have been seen together in public in more than a year.

Following the service, the Duke of Sussex returned to Frogmore Cottage, where he lived with Meghan before their departure from the royal family last year.

Prince Harry travelled from his home in the US to attend the funeral. As per Covid-19 regulations, he was required to isolate upon landing but was able to break isolation on compassionate grounds to be at the service.

The couple designed a wreath for the Duke of Edinburgh. It featured personally chosen flowers that represented elements of the duke's life, such as his birthplace in Greece and his decorated Royal Navy career.