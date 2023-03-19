Queen remembered by royal family on first Mother’s Day since her death

The Queen with Charles and Anne in 1956 (PA) — © PA

The late Queen has been remembered by the King on the first Mother’s Day since her death.

A poignant message celebrating all mothers was posted online alongside treasured images which showed Charles as a beaming baby standing on the Queen’s lap, while an adult Camilla is seen smiling as she stands behind her elderly mother.

The Twitter post is accompanied by the message: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Queen died in September aged 96.

Camilla’s mother Rosalind Shand died in 1994 at the age of 72 after a long battle with osteoporosis.

The Princess of Wales also shared photographs of happy family memories to mark the day.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The first image shows Kate sitting in a tree with her children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four year-old Prince Louis.

It is accompanied with the words “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours” along with a red love heart.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

They are all casually dressed and smiling into the camera.

Another photograph shows a smiling Kate as she plays with Louis in her arms.