Queen’s birthday marked with gun salutes for first time

The Queen’s birthday has been marked for the first time by gun salutes, with volleys heard across the capital.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to watch the King’s Troop Royal Artillery fire 41 rounds in London’s Green Park to mark Camilla’s 76th birthday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Happy Birthday was played by the Band of the Coldstream Guards after the gun salutes were fired, and it was also performed at nearby Buckingham Palace by the Band of the Irish Guards, during the changing of the guard ceremony.

At the Tower of London the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun salute – an extra 21 for the City of London.

The Queen’s birthday was also celebrated on the official Twitter accounts of the royal family and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Gun salutes are in the gift of the King, and the tribute is the first time Camilla’s birthday has been acknowledged by the military display.

It is her first birthday since being crowned Queen beside the King during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Volleys are fired to mark royal births, weddings and the King’s official birthday, and his actual anniversary on November 14.