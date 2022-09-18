Queen’s funeral: The guests from Northern Ireland who will attend

It will be an occasion like no other – a historic day filled with poignancy and pageantry. And the guest-list for the Queen’s funeral will be just as impressive.

US President Joe Biden, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Canadian and Australian counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, will attend. So too the leaders of most Commonwealth countries.

High-profile guests from Northern Ireland will also be present, ranging from political and religious leaders to local recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The leaders of the five main parties here; Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Michelle O'Neill (Sinn Fein), Naomi Long (Alliance), Doug Beattie (UUP) and Colum Eastwood (SDLP) will all be present.

Mr Eastwood said yesterday that the Queen “stretched herself to contribute to peace in Ireland and reconciliation between the people of these islands”. He added: "Reaching out an arm of comfort and condolence to our friends and neighbours experiencing the pain of this moment is not a difficult thing to do.”

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey will attend in his role as Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. He paid tribute to the Queen’s role in peacebuilding during King Charles’ visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina will both attend, along with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin said that he and Mr Higgins would come to London for the late Queen's funeral "reflecting that admiration and respect" that people around the world, particularly in Ireland, had for her. In an interview BBC Radio 4, he said that the Queen's 2011 visit to Ireland was "the culmination of years of peacebuilding" and will be remembered as it "opened up a new chapter" in Anglo-Irish relations.

Leaders from all the main churches here will attend.

Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin confirmed his attendance at the funeral and said the Queen “was a courageous peacemaker and a reconciler of difference.”

Also present will be Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church the Right Reverend John Kirkpatrick and President of the Methodist Church the Reverend David Nixon.

The heads of police forces from across the UK have been invited, with the PSNI represented by Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

There will also be two serving police officers in the funeral procession as well as former officers from the RUC including chairman of the RUC George Cross Foundation Stephen White.

Among the 200 recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Honours at the funeral will be some from Northern Ireland, including Reverend Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of the Orange Order, who was made an MBE for services to the community.

Mr Gibson said: “To attend the funeral for her Majesty it's just an occasion I think will be so emotional and just overcome with a sense of occasion.”

Other NI honours recipients heading to the funeral include Patricia Donnelly, awarded an OBE after running Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccine programme, and Brenda Herron, from Hillsborough, who was made an MBE for her long involvement with Girlguiding.

"It's just a privilege and an absolute honour," Mrs Herron said of her invite. "I have a huge mix of emotions. I had massive admiration for the Queen.

Other attendees include Lady Mary Peters and Viscount Brookeborough, the grandson of Northern Ireland's third prime minister.

Earlier this week, Lord Brookeborough recalled how the Queen had told him she hoped “things in Northern Ireland would better soon”. Her Majesty was speaking as he left Windsor Castle, where he was staying while attending Royal Ascot racecourse this year.