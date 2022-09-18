Queen's funeral: Where to watch on a big screen in Northern Ireland

Over 2,000 guests are expected to be present for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The service will begin at 11am, with high-profile guests from across the world attending, including many well-known figures from Northern Ireland, such as political and religious leaders, and local recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

A national two-minute silence will follow the Last Post being sounded at 11.55am.

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, will bring the state service to an end at approximately 12pm.

The BBC will begin live coverage of the Queen's state funeral from 11am on Monday September 19, and will also have access to Westminster Abbey.

BBC One, BBC News and other major news channels such as Sky News and ITV will all be sharing live coverage of the event.

Here is where you can watch the service and coverage leading up to it on large screens across Northern Ireland:

Belfast City Hall

The city’s iconic grounds will be open on Monday, with a cinematic screen streaming the funeral live from London.

City Hall will also be open for people to sign the book of condolence up until 8pm.

Coleraine Town Hall

A Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council spokesperson said: “A big screen will be put in place in Coleraine outside the Town Hall to allow the public to come together following the death of HM The Queen.

"On Monday 19th September, it will show the state funeral from Westminster Abbey at 11am.

"Members of the public can watch the build up to the event from 8am, with the broadcast expected to end at 6pm.”

Lisburn City Centre

A large screen in Market Square will broadcast the funeral and live coverage from 10am.

Mid and East Antrim

Large screens will be erected in the People’s Park in Ballymena, Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus, and the Market Yard in Larne.

Live streaming will begin at 9.30am in each location.

Other locations

Cathedrals and churches across the UK will further be screening the funeral for free, so it is best to check with your local place of worship to see if they are also showing the service on a larger screen.

The majority of cinema chains are set to shut on Monday, unless they are screening the Queen's funeral.

Brand Vue said most of its 91 venues would be open, free of charge, for mourners wanting to watch the funeral.

Another UK cinema chain Curzon is following suit, and said most of its sites are fully booked.

Books of condolence

People throughout Northern Ireland can also continue to pay their respects to Her Majesty by signing various books of condolence, arranged by their local councils.

On Tuesday, in Antrim and Newtownabbey, books of condolence will reopen in Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall until 5pm.

Mid Ulster Council has also opened an online book of condolence and they will also available to sign in person at the Bridewell in Magherafelt, the Burnavon in Cookstown and at The Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon.