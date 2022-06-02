Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Beacons lit across Northern Ireland to mark end of Thursday celebrations - as it happened

Beacons have lit up the skies across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Titanic Belfast, St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry, Slieve Donard's peak and Enniskillen - as the UK's most westerly town - are just four of the locations that took part in the festivities after 9pm.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour while Prince Louis isn't so sure about the flypast... (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland hosts celebrations for HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Royal Hillsborough. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Members of the public walk along the Mall ahead of a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 2nd June 2022 Secretary of State for Northern Ireland hosts celebrations for HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Royal Hillsborough The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations got off to a spectacular start at Royal Hillsborough today as Secretary of State, Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP welcomed guests to Hillsborough Castle for a Royal Gun Salute and Medal Parade. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The celebrations officially began in Northern Ireland earlier today when a 42-gun salute went off at Hillsborough Castle.

In Windsor, The Queen symbolically led the lighting of the principal Platinum Jubilee beacon.

However, she will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday "with great reluctance" after experiencing "some discomfort" during today's celebrations, Buckingham Palace said.

Meanwhile, former First Ministers Arlene Foster and Paul Givan were also quick to praise Michelle O'Neill for writing to the Queen to congratulate her on the landmark occasion.

The newly named Dame Arlene Foster told BBC Radio Ulster: "Obviously, I very much welcome it."

Here's how the day unfolded: