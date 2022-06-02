Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Beacons lit across Northern Ireland to mark end of Thursday celebrations - as it happened
Beacons have lit up the skies across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Titanic Belfast, St Columb's Cathedral in Londonderry, Slieve Donard's peak and Enniskillen - as the UK's most westerly town - are just four of the locations that took part in the festivities after 9pm.
The celebrations officially began in Northern Ireland earlier today when a 42-gun salute went off at Hillsborough Castle.
In Windsor, The Queen symbolically led the lighting of the principal Platinum Jubilee beacon.
However, she will miss the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday "with great reluctance" after experiencing "some discomfort" during today's celebrations, Buckingham Palace said.