Raab quits as Sunak’s deputy after inquiry criticises his intimidating conduct

Dominic Raab has stepped down from the Cabinet (Jordan Pettit/PA) — © Jordan Pettitt

Dominic Raab has resigned as deputy prime minister after a bullying inquiry found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation published on Friday also concluded Mr Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while foreign secretary.

Mr Raab’s conduct in the department had a “significant adverse effect” on one colleague and he was also found to have been “intimidating” to staff by criticising “utterly useless” work while he was justice secretary.

Rishi Sunak, who had spent the night agonising over whether to sack his key ally, accepted Mr Raab’s resignation on Friday morning with “great sadness”.

Mr Raab, who also quit as justice secretary, went down swinging, criticising the “Kafkaesque saga” and accusing “committed officials” of trying to force him out of the Cabinet.

Mr Tolley’s five-month investigation into eight formal complaints about Mr Raab’s conduct as Brexit secretary and foreign secretary, and in his previous tenure leading the Ministry of Justice, was handed to Downing Street on Thursday morning.

The senior lawyer stopped short of ruling whether Mr Raab’s behaviour amounted to bullying but made multiple findings that fit his definition of bullying.

Mr Raab acted in an “intimidating” fashion with “unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct” in a work meeting while he was foreign secretary, the report said.

He also committed an “abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates” with a staffing move, which Mr Raab argued was key to Brexit negotiations on Gibraltar with Spain.

Dominic Raab’s resignation letter on Twitter (Dominic Raab/PA) — © Dominic Raab

But Mr Tolley said he “introduced an unwarranted punitive element” while his conduct was inevitably “experienced as undermining or humiliating by the affected individual”.

On a separate occasion while running the Foreign Office, Mr Raab was found to have caused a “significant adverse effect” on a civil servant after conveying a threat.

He was said to have issued “unspecified disciplinary action”, suggesting there had been a breach of the Civil Service Code.

In a separate strand of the investigation, Mr Tolley praised the Ministry of Justice complainants’ “courage” for coming forward with allegations that launched the inquiry.

Though he did not make any formal findings about Mr Raab’s conduct in relation to these claims, Mr Tolley did say Mr Raab acted in an “intimidating” manner at meetings with policy officials.

He made “unconstructive critical comments” about the quality of work, including criticising the absence of “the basics”.

The letter by Rishi Sunak to Dominic Raab following his resignation (Downing Street/PA) — © Downing Street

Mr Raab was found to have criticised the “‘obstructiveness” of officials and described some work as “utterly useless” and “woeful”.

Mr Tolley said behaviour that constitutes bullying under the ministerial code if it could be characterised as offensive, intimidating or insulting, or amount to a misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates.

Mr Raab said in his resignation letter to the Prime Minister that he was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt”.

But he criticised a “number of improprieties” during the inquiry, including “systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims” as he called for an independent review.

Mr Raab said the inquiry has “set a dangerous precedent” by setting a “low” threshold for bullying, which he says will “encourage spurious complaints”.

Going further in an article for the Telegraph, Mr Raab said that the “Kafkaesque saga I endured was shorn of the safeguards most people enjoy”.

And he claimed that the nation will “pay the price” if the threshold for bullying in government has been lowered.

Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “continual weakness” by allowing Mr Raab to resign rather than sacking him, before hitting out at the outgoing minister’s “whining”.

“I don’t know why Dominic Raab, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, thinks that anybody wants to hear about his whining about having to resign,” the Labour leader told broadcasters during a visit to Middlesbrough.

Mr Raab’s departure leaves a major gap in Mr Sunak’s Cabinet. He is expected to swiftly find a new justice secretary, but the post of deputy prime minister could go unfilled.

Mr Raab has moved from the Government frontbench to the backbenches (House of Commons/PA) — © House of Commons

The resignation comes months after the Prime Minister sacked Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party chairman amid controversy over his tax affairs.

Sir Gavin Williamson – another key Sunak ally – resigned only days into his premiership after it was alleged he sent expletive-laden messages to a former chief whip.

FDA union general secretary Dave Penman called for an independent inquiry into ministerial bullying following the investigation.

“His obviously reluctant tone and dismissal of the complaints says more about his conduct than any findings will.

“This resignation is not a vindication of the current system, it’s a damning indictment of the inadequacy of a process that relies solely on the prime minister of the day to enforce standards,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats demanded a by-election in Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton constituency in Surrey following his resignation.