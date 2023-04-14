Racegoers brave downpours for Aintree’s Ladies Day

Race goers brave the weather during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival(David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA) — © David Davies for The Jockey Club

Umbrellas have proved the must-have accessory at Aintree’s Ladies Day as racegoers braved downpours.

Punters wore their finest for the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival on Friday, despite the introduction of a more relaxed dress code – but ponchos, coats and umbrellas were added to outfits during a rainy afternoon.

A racegoer shelters from the rain during day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA) — © Mike Egerton

Rain began to fall soon after the gates opened at the Merseyside racecourse and continued to get heavier as the races began in the afternoon.

Asked if she had any tips for the races, 19-year-old Bethany Tinsley, from Ormskirk, said: “Bring a brolly!”

Morgan Russell, 26, from Wigan, said she had a poncho with her and an umbrella, although it did not match her outfit.

Racegoers in the grandstand ahead of the Air Charter Service Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

She added: “Once we’ve had a few more drinks we’ll not be that bothered.”

Megan Mousley, 23, from Old Swan, Liverpool, said: “It’s been good but we wish it was sunny. We’re freezing.”

This year The Jockey Club, which runs the racecourse, announced it was removing its formal dress code as part of a drive to make horseracing “accessible and inclusive”.

Announcing the change at all of its 15 racecourses in February, the Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “We hope that by no longer placing an expectation upon people of what they should and shouldn’t wear, we can help highlight that racing really is for everyone.”

Umbrellas were a must-have addition to many outfits on the day (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA) — © David Davies for The Jockey Club

Gill Carpenter, 56, from Lydiate, made her blue and white spotted one-shouldered dress herself and created a fascinator from the same material.

She said: “I always go all out for Ladies Day.

“I don’t like to say it’s a mistake to relax the dress code but people look forward to dressing up and there aren’t enough opportunities for it.

“I think it’s a mark of respect to the jockeys. It’s important to maintain the tradition and there’s nowhere better to do it than Liverpool – these girls won’t take any notice!”

Racegoers pose for a photograph with a guard and a wolfhound in the Red Rum Garden (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Rachel Oates, 51, from Andover, wore a red fascinator she had made herself with a white and black spotted dress.

She said: “Everybody wants to dress up and looks forward to the day out.”

Her partner Darren Ellis, 51, wearing a checked three-piece suit, added: “I’m a mechanic for a living so I like to get scrubbed up to come here.

“I wouldn’t want to turn up in a T-shirt and jeans.”

Evie Illes and Marcos Perez arrive at Aintree for Ladies Day (Tim Goode/PA) — © Tim Goode

Evie Illes, 20, from Manchester, wore a yellow dress with a green train and multi-coloured sash detail designed by Marcos Perez, 49, who accompanied her to the races.

She said: “I feel great in this dress, it’s amazing.”

Mr Perez added: “Ladies Day is an opportunity for everyone to show their designs and their creations and it’s very fashion forward.”

Charlotte Graham, 38, from Lytham, Lancashire, matched her green dress with a shrug made from real flowers.

Many racegoers have decided to continue with sartorial traditions on Ladies Day (David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA) — © David Davies for The Jockey Club

She said: “It’s a little extension of a floral print!”

Ms Graham said the accessory was likely to be “in the bin” by the end of the day, adding: “No, it’s not comfortable but my mum used to say you – have to suffer to look beautiful!

“I own a wedding dress shop and it was brought in by a florist for a photo shoot so I thought: ‘I need that in my life’.

“I love the style at Ladies Day, I love all the colours. I hope that relaxing the dress code doesn’t make a difference.”

Gemma Slater, Charlotte Graham and Amanda Warnock pose for a photograph on day two of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

Her friend Amanda Warnock, 36, wearing a pale blue and white dress with puff sleeves, said: “I think it’s good they’ve dropped the dress code but I don’t think you would come here in a jumper and leggings.

“Part of the fun is getting dressed up.”

Elliot Jones, 25, at the races from Preston to celebrate his stag do, found some style restrictions were still in place as he had a fancy dress jockey’s outfit taken from him at the gates.

Rain ponchos were another must-have accessory (Mike Egerton/PA) — © Mike Egerton

He said: “The dress code is relaxed but not that relaxed.”

Famous faces at the racecourse on Friday included Olympic Gold medallist Sam Quek and boxer Natasha Jonas, who took part in the Grand Women’s Summit, as well as former Formula One champion Sir Jackie Stewart, who founded Race Against Dementia, which is the official charity partner for the festival.

The race meet will culminate on Saturday, when the world-famous Grand National steeplechase will take place.

This year, activists from Animal Rising have threatened to stop the race and plan to meet at the racecourse on Saturday morning.